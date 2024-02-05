^

ABS-CBN mourns death of network's 2 pillars

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 10:26am
ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal
 MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN mourns the passing of two of its pillars last weekend.

In separate statements sent to the media yesterday, the network announced the passing of its Vice Chairman and pillar, Atty. Jake Almeda Lopez, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal. 

"ABS-CBN mourns the loss of our esteemed Vice Chairman and pillar, Atty. Jake Almeda Lopez. A decorated war veteran, he dedicated many years to building and rebuilding ABS-CBN alongside our founder, Kapitan Geny Lopez, who described him as the 'soul' of our organization," one the statements read.

"His life was a testament to service, both on the battlefield and as a Kapamilya leader, serving his country and contributing greatly to ABS-CBN's success. As we bid farewell to one of our pioneers, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN described Deo as an exceptional storyteller behind some of the most memorable and groundbreaking shows on Philippine television. 

"The programs he produced have touched the lives of Filipinos worldwide," ABS-CBN said. 

"As the head of Dreamscape Entertainment, Deo led his team in producing countless meaningful stories that resonated with and inspired our audiences."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From being a writer for the network, Deo's commitment made him loved by peers.

"Deo’s creative brilliance, passion for storytelling, and commitment to excellence are reflected in his works since his beginnings as a writer and producer for the company," the network said. 

"His warmth, generosity, and dedication have endeared him to many," it added. 

The network also gave their condolences to the departed executive. 

"As we bid farewell to a forever Kapamilya, we extend our deepest condolences to his son PJ, his relatives, the Dreamscape team, all our Kapamilyas in ABS-CBN, our partners, and friends in the industry. His contributions to the entertainment industry will always be remembered and cherished," it said. 

"Rest in peace, Deo. Forever ka naming Kapamilya! Mahal na mahal ka namin," it added. 

Deo was 60. His son, PJ, confirmed his demise in a social media post last Saturday.

"This has to be the hardest caption that I will ever post. Thank you daddy for everything, you have been the best father not just to me but to everyone that has known you. We will always remember how fortunate we are that you were in our lives," PJ wrote.

"This will definitely be a hole in my heart and will leave a scar; but I know that you’re finally free from pain and now happily dancing in heaven cause you’ll definitely be the life of the party up there."

