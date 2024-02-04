^

Entertainment

ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal passes away at 60

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 4, 2024 | 10:33am
ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal passes away at 60
ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal
PJ Endrinal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal has passed away. He was 60. 

His son, PJ, confirmed his demise in a social media post on Saturday.

"This has to be the hardest caption that I will ever post. Thank you daddy for everything, you have been the best father not just to me but to everyone that has known you. We will always remember how fortunate we are that you were in our lives," PJ wrote.

"This will definitely be a hole in my heart and will leave a scar; but I know that you’re finally free from pain and now happily dancing in heaven cause you’ll definitely be the life of the party up there," he added.

He did not disclose the cause of death of his father. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PJ Endrinal (@pjendrinal)

Many stars from ABS-CBN and even GMA-7 sent their condolences to PJ and his family on his post. 

These include Andrea Brillantes, Donny Pangilinan, Darren Espanto, Jhong Hilario and Pokwang, among others.

Dreamscape Entertainment is behind some of ABS-CBN's popular shows, including "ASAP" and "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." 

RELATED: ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

DEO ENDRINAL

DREAMSCAPE ENTERTAINMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Wala nga lang si George': Daniel Padilla treats fans to impromptu mini-concert in Siargao

'Wala nga lang si George': Daniel Padilla treats fans to impromptu mini-concert in Siargao

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla treated his fans to an impromptu mini concert in Siargao. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelu de Leon shares forgiveness quotes after Claudine Barretto remark

Angelu de Leon shares forgiveness quotes after Claudine Barretto remark

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon shared a cryptic post after Claudine Barretto revealed her tiff with her.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Emotional' Kathryn Bernardo renews ABS-CBN contract

'Emotional' Kathryn Bernardo renews ABS-CBN contract

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress Kathryn Bernardo renewed her contract with ABS-CBN, her home for the past two decades.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nalagasan na naman tayo': ABS-CBN's Alvin Elchico sympathizes with CNN Philippines' workers
Exclusive

'Nalagasan na naman tayo': ABS-CBN's Alvin Elchico sympathizes with CNN Philippines' workers

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
ABS-CBN news anchor Alvin Elchico sympathized with the media workers who lost their jobs because of CNN Philippines' clo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift will be on time for Super Bowl, assures Japan embassy

Taylor Swift will be on time for Super Bowl, assures Japan embassy

By Agence France-Presse | 21 hours ago
Angsty fans have been speculating for days over how pop music icon Taylor Swift could do it all next weekend: perform a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Filipino royalty': Manila Luzon ecstatic meeting Vice Ganda

'Filipino royalty': Manila Luzon ecstatic meeting Vice Ganda

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon was in fangirl mode after meeting fellow series host Vice Ganda.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Firefly' wins big at MIFF; Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes tie for Best Actor

'Firefly' wins big at MIFF; Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes tie for Best Actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
After coming out on top at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival, "Firefly" continued its streak at the Manila International...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mob wife' is flashy fashion look of early 2024

'Mob wife' is flashy fashion look of early 2024

By Daphne Rousseau | 21 hours ago
The "mob wife" look leans hard on the 1980s — faux fur over lots of black including tight stockings, leather, Lurex...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Voltes V: Legacy' movie to be released with Japanese dubbing

'Voltes V: Legacy' movie to be released with Japanese dubbing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Director Mark Reyes V said that the cinematic version of "Voltes V: Legacy" will soon be aired overseas with a Japanese...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with