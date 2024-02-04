ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal passes away at 60

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal has passed away. He was 60.

His son, PJ, confirmed his demise in a social media post on Saturday.

"This has to be the hardest caption that I will ever post. Thank you daddy for everything, you have been the best father not just to me but to everyone that has known you. We will always remember how fortunate we are that you were in our lives," PJ wrote.

"This will definitely be a hole in my heart and will leave a scar; but I know that you’re finally free from pain and now happily dancing in heaven cause you’ll definitely be the life of the party up there," he added.

He did not disclose the cause of death of his father.

Many stars from ABS-CBN and even GMA-7 sent their condolences to PJ and his family on his post.

These include Andrea Brillantes, Donny Pangilinan, Darren Espanto, Jhong Hilario and Pokwang, among others.

Dreamscape Entertainment is behind some of ABS-CBN's popular shows, including "ASAP" and "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

RELATED: ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive