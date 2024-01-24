Daniel Padilla to renew contract with Star Magic

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to rumors, Daniel Padilla will renew his contract with ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

Rumors have been circulating that Star Magic will not renew Daniel's contract following his breakup with Kathryn Bernardo.

"THIS JUST IN: According to Star Magic, Daniel Padilla is scheduled to sign his network contract renewal next month with ABS-CBN & will still remain with Star Magic," ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is contrary to rumors circulating that the actor is allegedly leaving Star Magic, is looking for a new talent agency and Star Magic is allegedly not renewing him as their talent.

THIS JUST IN: According to Star Magic, Daniel Padilla is scheduled to sign his network contract renewal next month with ABS-CBN & will still remain with Star Magic.



This is contrary to rumors circulating that the actor is allegedly leaving Star Magic, is looking for a new talent… — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 23, 2024

"Star Magic says Daniel will remain with the talent management agency," Felipe's post read.

Since the breakup announcement last November 30, Daniel has been spotted attending functions, including the wedding of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda. There have been no recent project announcements for the actor, although it has been reported that he is set to star in his first villain role opposite critically acclaimed actor John Arcilla in the movie "The Guest."

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo invited to Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's wedding; Daniel Padilla not invited