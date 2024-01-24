^

Entertainment

Daniel Padilla to renew contract with Star Magic

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 12:21pm
Itâ��s out! Daniel Padillaâ��s new smokinâ�� hot favorite
Actor Daniel Padilla
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to rumors, Daniel Padilla will renew his contract with ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

Rumors have been circulating that Star Magic will not renew Daniel's contract following his breakup with Kathryn Bernardo. 

"THIS JUST IN: According to Star Magic, Daniel Padilla is scheduled to sign his network contract renewal next month with ABS-CBN & will still remain with Star Magic," ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

"This is contrary to rumors circulating that the actor is allegedly leaving Star Magic, is looking for a new talent agency and Star Magic is allegedly not renewing him as their talent. 

"Star Magic says Daniel will remain with the talent management agency," Felipe's post read. 

Since the breakup announcement last November 30, Daniel has been spotted attending functions, including the wedding of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda. There have been no recent project announcements for the actor, although it has been reported that he is set to star in his first villain role opposite critically acclaimed actor John Arcilla in the movie "The Guest." 

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo invited to Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's wedding; Daniel Padilla not invited

vuukle comment

DANIEL PADILLA

STAR MAGIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
In the past year, John Prats stepped back from on-cam projects and focused on being behind the scenes, directing 25 shows,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coldplay turns Philippine Arena into a beautiful universe of its own

Coldplay turns Philippine Arena into a beautiful universe of its own

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Imagine floating along with the planets, stars, moons, and other celestial bodies in the universe, with your earphones on,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis addressed the viral exchange they had on their noontime show.
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano shared the teaser of the ABS-CBN shelved teleserye "Alta" starring an all-star cast.
Entertainment
fbtw
'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino is trying to play cupid for Kapuso actress Carla Abellana despite her health condition....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour

elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Canadian multi-hyphenate elijah woods is visiting Manila as part of his first-ever Asia tour.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Voltes V,' 'Slam Dunk,' 'Detective Conan' lead Japanese Film Festival 2024 lineup

'Voltes V,' 'Slam Dunk,' 'Detective Conan' lead Japanese Film Festival 2024 lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
14 films will be screening for free at the 2024 Japanese Film Festival, which will take place in Manila, Cebu, Baguio, Iloilo and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray marks 5th year as NCCA Ambassador; Arts Month 2024 activities released

Catriona Gray marks 5th year as NCCA Ambassador; Arts Month 2024 activities released

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Catriona Gray renewed her message about National Arts Month as more than just a love letter to the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The management of Korean singer-actor Rowoon canceled his upcoming fan meet in Manila this March due to "unforeseen local...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with