Kathryn Bernardo shares appreciation post: 'No looking back, only moving forward'

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off her Fabulous Award at the recently concluded Asia Artist Award 2023 (AAA), Kathryn Bernardo has many things she wants to thank for and she showed these in her most recent Instagram post.

Kathryn's post is a mix of photos and a clip that made her smile, she said.

There's a photo of her enjoying her me-time, a photo with her friends and a photo with a friend sitting beside a still water feature while appreciating a picturesque view. There are also photos of things that made her happy like a rainbow and a bottle of tequila.

"Appreciation post for the little things that have been making me smile the past few weeks... (heart emoji) No looking back, only moving forward," she wrote and ended her caption with a rainbow icon.

Many of her fellow actors and friends left encouraging messages on her Instagram post.

"Shot puno sa no looking back, only moving forward," wrote actress Alora Sasam.

Chie Filomeno reacted to her tequila post.

Sharon Cuneta simply wrote, "Love you" with a heart emoji.

Kathryn's post came a day after her ex Daniel Padilla edited his November 30 Instagram post where he wrote his breakup piece. They both confirmed they had broken up last November 30 by posting their statements on their Instagram accounts.

Both Daniel and Kathryn attended the AAA 2023 held for the first time in Philippine Arena in Bulacan last December 14. They were among the five artists who were given the Fabulous Award alongside Korean stars NewJeans, Stray Kids and Lim Young-woong.

