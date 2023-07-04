Vic Sotto accidentally said 'Eat Bulaga' on 'E.A.T.' TV5 noontime show

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon on the first day live show of their new noontime show on TV5 on July 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Host Vic Sotto accidentally said the words "Eat Bulaga" in their new noontime show on TV5.

During the pilot episode of "E.A.T.," Vic was asking a studio audience member if he was sad when TVJ and the Dabarkads left the noontime show timeslot.

"Juanito, ikaw ba ay nalungkot nang mawala kami sa telebisyon?" Vic asked.

"Siyemrpe, Bossing!" the viewer answered.

Juanito Camacho Jr. was the one who composed the revamped version of the "Eat Bulaga" theme song that trended online. He was also a past winner of "Juan for All, All for Juan."

After singing a few lines of his version, Vic thanked him as he gave him prizes.

"Galing sa Eat Bulaga!, P5,000, at mga T-shirt!" Vic said.

Co-host Wally Bayola then asked Vic, "Galing sa?," to which Vic was seen smiling with his blunder.

Vic, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Legit Dabarkads" took almost an hour to open their new TV5 noontime show in the presence of almost all of the Sotto and the de Leon children, including Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

It also teased viewers when the cast singing the familiar tune of the theme song of "Eat Bulaga," without them exactly saying the word.

As they sang the song with the last line of the lyrics, they tweaked it a bit to sing "Buong Bansa, E-A-T!" with some making the "bulaga" gesture and facial expression.

