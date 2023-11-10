Paul Soriano talks about directorial comeback The Fisher, future filmmaking plans

Direk Paul Soriano feels ‘humbled’ by the response to his film at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF). It was his third time at the filmfest, which was held this year from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. He was previously there for Kid Kulafu and Mañanita, which was in competition, prior to The Fisher that was showcased under the World Focus section.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), plans are underway for Paul Soriano’s directorial comeback, The Fisher, starring Enchong Dee and Mon Confiado, to be screened at more film festivals. A theatrical and streaming release is also being eyed for the film that also features Eula Valdez, Mercedes Cabral and Heaven Peralejo in the cast.

On his inspiration for writing, directing, and producing The Fisher, Paul explained in production notes furnished to this paper, “As I was researching, writing, reading articles, and watching documentaries, I stumbled upon these myths or short stories about grandmothers who live in the province, especially near the coastal towns or baybay dagat.

“There are so many stories from our Lola, Nanay, and matatanda (elders) in the province that are still being followed up to this day. Even if we don’t understand why, there are those who adhere or are afraid not to, even if it has a somewhat mysterious or folkloric sound. It’s hard to explain sometimes, but many of us believe in the (mystery) of the (sea). That was the idea behind The Fisher.”

While writing the script, Paul had a clear vision of the characters' destinies and the film's conclusion. This led him to create a story of The Fisher about a Filipino fisherman, Pedro (played by Mon), who discovers a Chinese fisherman, Hai (portrayed by Enchong), lost at sea, and how their relationship with each other and the people around them — Mercedes as Pedro’s sickly wife Delma, Heaven as their daughter Simone, and Eula as the fishing village's witch doctor Manay — evolves from that fateful encounter.

“In the beginning, it is a challenge for them to become friends. However, as they live and learn to live together, we see their friendship develop into something great that brings prosperity to both of them, without giving away too much,” the filmmaker said.

“Was it based on a true story? Hindi pero it was based on myths that are believed to be true.”

When it came to the casting process, the actors were personal choices. He said, “Mon Confiado, Eula Valdez, and Mercedes Cabral are all incredibly talented actors. I also specifically chose Enchong Dee for the role of Hai because not only is he a great actor and artist, but he is also a champion swimmer, which was crucial for his character’s role and interaction with the ocean. For the role of Simone, we held auditions and Heaven, who perfectly embodied the character, ultimately won the part.”

“I was humbled by how the audience in Tokyo really came out to watch The Fisher. It’s always very humbling when you are in a foreign country and you can see the foreign audience appreciate your work. We had two very good screenings, and the audience in Tokyo really takes their cinema seriously. Their feedback and questions were wonderful, and many of them expressed how much they loved The Fisher and said that more people ought to watch the movie,” he said.

“I believe more people should watch The Fisher and hopefully enjoy it as well. We have plans to participate in more festivals in the coming months.”

When it comes to his experiences at international festivals, Paul emphasized, “Whenever I receive an invitation to attend an international film festival, whether it’s Cannes, Berlin, Tokyo, or even a smaller one, I always see it as an opportunity for learning. It’s a place where film is truly celebrated, and I have the chance to engage in conversations with a diverse range of people who share my passion for movies. We have stimulating discussions about my film, other people’s films, and the art of filmmaking in general.

“For me, film festivals offer a valuable educational experience. I can watch films from different countries and appreciate their unique storytelling styles. It’s also interesting to observe how the foreign audience reacts to my film. Representing Philippine cinema abroad is always an honor that I wholeheartedly embrace and take seriously. I hope to have more opportunities to immerse myself in this enriching experience.”

Paul confirmed that The Fisher is scheduled to be shown in the Philippines in 2024. Aside from plans “to participate in a few more film festivals,” as mentioned, he hopes to secure a suitable release date in the country.

“I sincerely hope that local audiences will appreciate and support The Fisher. I believe that Philippine cinema is in need of everyone’s support at this time, and I encourage everyone to watch Filipino films as much as possible and show their support for the industry. As Filipino filmmakers, it would be incredibly beneficial if our own people could support our own films. Furthermore, we have intentions to distribute The Fisher in other countries as well. We are actively exploring streaming options as well.”

When asked about his future projects as a director, Paul shared, “I am constantly engaged in writing, researching, watching movies, and learning something new every day. Currently, I am working on three storylines that I have written and co-written with my peers. As for my next film, I have an idea of what I want to pursue. However, I prefer to let it naturally come to me.

“I am considering allowing my next movie to come to me and observing where it leads. There is no rush; I believe in giving the scripting process the time it needs to develop. I nurture it, cultivate it, and we tell the story when it is ready to flourish. Nevertheless, I am currently involved in three projects that I have co-written with fellow filmmakers, and one of those will certainly come to fulfillment.”

Photos from the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Facebook page From left: Enchong, Mon and direk Paul attend one of their movie’s screenings at TIFF. The Fisher was nominated for TIFF's Ethical Film Award to recognize films that address 'important contemporary social themes, such as poverty, diversity, gender equality, the environment, and discrimination.’

Next year, Paul really wants to be “behind the camera” and to direct again. But he’ll also “continue to produce and tell stories in various capacities.”

“I don’t think I’ll stop telling stories anytime soon. It is my passion, and it is what keeps me going, especially now that I have a new baby. My family truly inspires me even more to create and tell unique and great stories,” he said.

Meanwhile, direk Paul shared a personal update about the newest addition to his family with wife Toni Gonzaga.

“Toni and I are doing great, thanks for asking. The new baby is such a wonderful blessing and a great addition to our family. Seve has now become a Kuya. Toni and I are now parents to two beautiful, healthy, and blessed children. We couldn’t be any happier.”

Toni took a break due to the arrival of their baby girl Polly, short for Paulina Celestine, last August. (A month before, in July, Paul went on a “personal leave” from his work as Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications.) But now she has returned to work, including shooting, hosting duties and vlogging, according to Paul.

“I’m happy for Toni because even when she was pregnant, hindi sya tumitigil thinking of ways on how to express her creative side. My wife is an avid learner. Mahilig magbasa, manood and to find out what’s new.”

Speaking of family goals for the upcoming year, he said, “We simply wish to continue being thankful as we spend more time with our family and friends, while also pursuing our passions and working hard. Dalawa na ang anak namin (we now have two kids) and it gives us so many reasons to feel blessed and to look forward to new opportunities, with faith in our hearts that the best is yet to be.”