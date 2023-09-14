Belle Mariano still supportive of 'Huling Sayaw' despite absence at premiere night

MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano was absent at the premiere night of her movie "Huling Sayaw" with Bugoy Cariño.

The actress was in Milan, Italy, for the "ASAP Natin 'To" show with love team partner Donny Pangilinan.

She also could not make it to the press conference for her movie.

Director Errol Ropero explained during the press conference that they filmed the movie four years ago when Bugoy and Belle graduated from the ABS-CBN kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

Belle was not yet paired with Donny as a love team partner at that time.

Ropero, however, said that Belle and her management said that the actress is supportive of their upcoming film.

“Pero nag-reach out naman po sila sa akin, nakausap ko naman po sila. Willing naman po silang sumuporta. Pinanood po nila ‘yung first cut ng pelikula kaya lang ‘yung schedule ni Belle ang nag-conflict po talaga," the director said.

“Ganito po, ang gusto po talaga nila, at least, makita po nila kung talaga worth daw na i-promote ni Belle. Siyempre po kasi iba na po. Iba na ‘yung Belle Mariano ngayon. Iba na ‘yung status niya na po," he added.

“Huling Sayaw” is produced by Ropero with executive producers Ronald Allan Guinto, Michael Endaya, Melvin Vergara Vidal and Amado Carlos Bolilia IV under Camerrol Entertainment Productions. It is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

