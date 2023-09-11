'Grabe s'ya magmahal': Chie Filomeno opens up about relationship with Jake Cuenca

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Chie Filomeno opened up about her relationship with actor Jake Cuenca.

In a report by PUSH, Chie said she's not bothered if Jake will only use her as a rebound relationship after he broke up with beauty queen Kylie Verzosa last year.

“I think nasa tamang edad, he’s mature enough na hindi papasok sa isang hindi naman relationship, pero hindi siya papasok sa isang bagay na hindi pa siya ready, fully committed, so I think 'yun nga, kaya we’re all taking our time," she said.

"I’m taking my time also. Kasi I’m really private with my relationships before and right now kasi first time ko ever na may maka-date in this industry na naging public. So we’re taking our time,” she added.

Chie said she and Jake decided to give love another chance between them.

“We’re both misunderstood sa industry by the people around us. Pero kasi, mag-sa-shine kasi talaga 'yung totoong intentions mo eh. May mga sasabihin 'yung tao, pero ikaw sa sarili mo kung alam mo you’re in a good place, your heart is in a good place, makikita ng tao 'yan," she said.

"And alam niyo kung gaano din kabait si Jake. Alam natin kung gaano niya kamahal 'yung ginagawa niya,” she added.

When asked what the best thing about Jake is, Chie said: “What I like about him is grabe siya magmahal."

"He’s really passionate with his craft, love na love niya 'yung family niya. He’s really family-oriented. So 'yun 'yung i-na-admire ko sa kanya. Mabait talaga siya,” she added.

