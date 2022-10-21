'Kardashian-Jenner ang peg': Chie Filomeno explains viral ID photos, Valentine Rosales issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno revealed that it was the Kardashians and Jenners that served as her inspiration on her ID photos.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com yesterday during the opening of Shake Shack’s 5th branch in SM Mall of Asia, Chie said she wanted to be beautiful in her driver’s license and passport because it will take 10 years of her life.

“Inisip ko din kasi 10 years din siya at 'yung peg ko din ay mga Kardashian-Jenner din kasi ang lisensya din nila do'n 10 years. So ako sabi ko, effortan ko din to kasi that’s 10 years of our life. Siyempre dapat maganda 'to,” she said.

Chie also addressed why she called out social media personality Valentine Rosales in the comments section of her post.

“Hindi naman kailangang sagutin lahat ng pangba-bash pero kasi 'yung certain person na 'yon, ginagawa niya na 'yung pag-cocomment na 'yon matagal na. Nagtrending 'yung picture ko tapos nagcomment nanaman siya,” Chie said.

“Dati kasi 'pag nagcocomment siya may pangalan, 'yung girl na kasama sa issue. So sabi ko, unfair do'n sa family Dacera na ginagamit ni Rosales 'yung name ng girl. So parang kawawa 'yung family at siyempre si Christine. I had to stand up for the family also kasi siyempre ayokong magamit 'yung name sa gano'ng bagay,” she added.

To mark the opening of its 5th store, Shake Shack has prepared special treats for its early bird patrons, only on October 21. The very first guest will get one year’s worth of Concretes plus Shack Swags only available in Shack MOA. Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase in-Shack for dine in or takeaway and get your hands on any of the Shack-exclusive merch: Shack shirt for a minimum spend of P1,000 and Shack Tote + Tumbler for a minimum spend of P2,000.

Spacious with over 250 sqm of dining, Shack MOA also boasts of an idyllic setting for all-day dining. Within viewing distance of the majestic Manila Bay sunset, it boasts of warm and earthy interiors surrounded by green textured walls to create a soft, verdant backdrop.

Inside the Shack is a statement piece by local artist Lee Caces. Lifting some elements from his work on the Shack MOA hoarding, he mimics a visual play of the Shack burger icon against the bright hues of the Manila Bay. For guests who enjoy the outdoors, an alfresco space is just a few feet away framed by greens and cool string lights great for fun night outs or catch up with family and friends. Amid the highly dynamic and larger than life atmosphere of Mall of Asia, Shack MOA offers a fine and fun respite to gather over delicious burgers, hotdog, chicken, fries and shakes.

RELATED: Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl