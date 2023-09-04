Bugoy Cariño proposes to EJ Laure on his 21st birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star Bugoy Cariño has proposed to volleyball player EJ Laure.

Bugoy showed his love to EJ in front of his friends while he celebrated his 21st birthday. He also reposted his friends' videos of him proposing to EJ on his Instagram Stories today.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin at pagsigawan sa lahat ng mga kaibigan ko na nandito, kaya napaka-importante niyo sa akin, na itong babaeng 'to, (EJ) papakasalan ko," Bugoy said.

"Itong babaeng 'to, mamahalin ko hanggang dulo. Kaya maraming salamat sa pagpunta niyo," he added.

Bugoy then kneeled in front of EJ as he popped the question.

“Ennajie Cruz Laure, mahal na mahal kita. Will you marry me?"

The crowd went wild when EJ replied, "Yes."

EJ and Bugoy revealed last 2022 that they have a daughter named Scarlett. Pregnancy rumors of EJ began in 2018 after she missed the entire University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80.

