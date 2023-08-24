^

Jeric Raval reveals he auditioned to be a rapper in the 90s

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 6:18pm
Jeric Raval reveals he auditioned to be a rapper in the 90s
Jeric Raval during his interview with Ogie Diaz
Videograb from the YouTube channel of Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — When Jeric Raval comes to mind, many 1990s viewers would probably think of a baby-faced action star. The action star, however, said he auditioned to be a rapper instead of being an action star back in the 1990s. 

Jeric shared this detail during his guesting in Boy Abunda's show "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" last August 23. 

Jeric recalled he was in the area when auditions for the film outfit, OctoArts Films, were taking place. 

"Gusto kong maging rapper. Rapper kasi ako noong araw. Nakita ako ni Willy Milan. Tinanong niya ako kung gusto ko maging artista. Sagot ko gusto kong maging rapper," recalled Jeric. 

Milan is among the directors of many action films during the decade. He said Milan told him he could be an action star. 

Jeric said that at first he did not believe that he could pass as an action star because he did not look the part. 

"Hindi naman ako naniniwala at that time dahil iba ang porma ng action star at that time. [Ako] May malaking bling-bling, may malalaking singsing, the usual na old school na rapper," he said. 

He still went through a pictorial, which at that time, took two weeks for the film to be developed. When he saw the layout, he told himself he might be able to pull it off. 

He went the rounds by going to film outfits. He was told he can be cast as a kontrabida (antagonist). They declined.

"Ayaw ni Willy Milan. Sabi niya 'pag ginawa kang kontrabida, hindi ka na sisikat. Kailangan ang unang-una mong pelikula, bida ka kaagad," he said. 

After a couple of visits, they went back to OctoArts. 

"Sumugal sa akin si Boss Orly (Ilacad, founder). Ang unang pelikula ko, bida agad. 'Yung 'Primitivo 'Ebok' Ala: Kalabang Mortal ni Baby Ama.' Starring role agad," Jeric said. 

The movie was released in 1992 and stars Jeric, Cristina Gonzales, John Regala, Willie Revillame, Sylvia Sanchez and Bembol Roco. 

His other film credits include "Beloy Montemayor Jr.: Tirador ng Cebu" (1993), "Biboy Banal: Pagganti Ko Tapos Kayo" (1994) and "Kapag Kumulo ang Dugo" (1999). 

Jeric is set to join Barbie Forteza and David Licauco for the upcoming TV adaptation of the 1991 film "Maging Sino Ka Man." 

