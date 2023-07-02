^

Entertainment

Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 2, 2023 | 3:05pm
Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail
Awra
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Teen actor Awra Briguela has reportedly been released from police custody after posting bail of P6,000 on Saturday night, July 1. 

GMA Integrated News reported that a release order was issued by Executive Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos of the Makati Regional Trial Court. 

The actor alleged figured in a brawl with another group of guests at a bar in Makati. Videos that have since gone viral showed Briguela being taken into custody by police outside the bar in Makati's Poblacion district on Thursday morning.

Makati City police chief Col. Edward Cutiyog said police have filed complaints of alarm and scandal and disobedience of persons in authority against Briguela. 

According to the police chief, Briguela allegedly asked a certain Mark Christian Ravana to remove his shirt and started a fight with his group outside the bar. He said the actor cursed at the police that prompted them to arrest her. 

Several videos that captured the incident have since circulated social media, providing different angles and perspectives on the said incident. 

In a now-deleted post, Briguela’s friend, content creator Zayla Nakajima, claimed that a man in the bar attempted to grope her and another friend. She said Briguela was just defending her. 

RELATED: Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

AWRA BRIGUELA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

'Dapat inalagaan kayo': Sharon Cuneta shares disappointment on TVJ's experience

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
As promised days before today's airing, Sharon Cuneta appeared on the pilot telecast of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Vice' appears on new TVJ show, hosts do 'Iskul Bukol' skit

'Vice' appears on new TVJ show, hosts do 'Iskul Bukol' skit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Philippine pop culture icon Miss Tapia, or more accurately, her impersonator appeared on the premiere episode of the new TVJ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Legit Dabarkads" took almost an hour to open their new TV5 noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Following her stint in ABS-CBN’s longest-running drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Lorna Tolentino had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eat Bulaga&rsquo;s new hosts celebrate &lsquo;first monthsary&rsquo; of joining noontime show

Eat Bulaga’s new hosts celebrate ‘first monthsary’ of joining noontime show

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Paolo Contis says that though there’s pressure to step up amid the new TVJ show on TV5 and It’s Showtime airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA-7 stars spotted: Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Pokwang perform on 'It's Showtime'

GMA-7 stars spotted: Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Pokwang perform on 'It's Showtime'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso actors Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Pokwang, Mark Bautista, and brothers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz all took part in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kapamilya, Kapuso unite!': 'It's Showtime' debuts on GTV with star-studded production

'Kapamilya, Kapuso unite!': 'It's Showtime' debuts on GTV with star-studded production

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" began a new chapter with a grand and explosive production to mark its first day being...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Like coming back home': Ayen Munji-Laurel joins CCP star-studded sarsuwela show, to star in French series adaptation
play

'Like coming back home': Ayen Munji-Laurel joins CCP star-studded sarsuwela show, to star in French series adaptation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Singer-actress Ayen Munji-Laurel was all smiles as she talks about going back to her roots when she joins a stellar cast of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

By Kang Jin-kyu | 1 day ago
The robot successfully guided compositions, both independently and in collaboration with a human maestro who was standing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

By Maggy Donaldson | 1 day ago
Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Argo" actor known for his wry wit and improvisation skills, has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with