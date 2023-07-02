Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail

MANILA, Philippines — Teen actor Awra Briguela has reportedly been released from police custody after posting bail of P6,000 on Saturday night, July 1.

GMA Integrated News reported that a release order was issued by Executive Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos of the Makati Regional Trial Court.

The actor alleged figured in a brawl with another group of guests at a bar in Makati. Videos that have since gone viral showed Briguela being taken into custody by police outside the bar in Makati's Poblacion district on Thursday morning.

Makati City police chief Col. Edward Cutiyog said police have filed complaints of alarm and scandal and disobedience of persons in authority against Briguela.

According to the police chief, Briguela allegedly asked a certain Mark Christian Ravana to remove his shirt and started a fight with his group outside the bar. He said the actor cursed at the police that prompted them to arrest her.

Several videos that captured the incident have since circulated social media, providing different angles and perspectives on the said incident.

In a now-deleted post, Briguela’s friend, content creator Zayla Nakajima, claimed that a man in the bar attempted to grope her and another friend. She said Briguela was just defending her.

