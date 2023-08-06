^

Ian Veneracion stages first of three concerts

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 9:46am
Singer-actor Ian Veneracion
MANILA, Philippines — Multi-talented singer-actor Ian Veneracion will hold the first of his three concerts for the year in mid-August.

This will be followed by the Pampanga show in October and the December concert in Talavera.

"I've been doing provincial and international gigs more often, but not as a solo performer. For the August show, I'll try out new songs and will be singing chill music with a full band. The repertoire is based on my taste, which resonates with my fans and supporters. In shows like this, it is important to connect with a live audience because that's where you get an instant feedback! Surprisingly, the Gen Z has slowly crept into my fan base. They somehow appreciate some of the songs we grew up with.

The singer-actor also shared about working with his band. 

"I've been performing with my bandmates for quite a time now — it's an accumulation of little things playing together. The audience is aware of my rapport with the band. I've played the piano and guitar since I was 11. I've been with music all my life, though, initially, I felt shy performing," revealed the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Best Actor for his role as "Chief" in the suspense-thriller "Nanahimik ang Gabi."

Ian has performed with Ogie Alcasid in Geneva, Canada and the United States (US). Ogie produced his Music Museum concert "Ian: In Color." Ian even did a duet with Ogie's wife, Regine Velasquez, in another show. His second show on October 7 will feature guest star Nina in Pampanga, while the December 2 show will happen at the Crystal Wave in Talavera.

Multi-hyphenate

Show director Vergel Sto. Domingo recalled how Ian started in showbiz and how it made him a fan of the then child actor. Ian played the son of Joey de Leon in the RPN-9 sitcom "Joey and Son" back in 1982. 

"Ian sang before he acted. He was a part of the sitcom 'Joey and Son,' and I was a fan. I also saw him perform here in Winford during the Chinese New Year festivities. This will be the same production that we will bring to Pampanga and Talavera. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Golden Gays," said Sto. Domingo.

Apart from acting and singing, Ian has also pursued his love for the visual arts. He had been featured in several exhibitions, even mounting solo exhibitions in the past. 

"The more I understand painting or sculpture, I understand music so much better and vice versa. There are emotions that are hard to express, except on the canvas," revealed Ian at the intimate media huddle at the Winford Manila Ballroom, the venue of his forthcoming concert.

An artist for four decades, it is not surprising to know of his eclectic interests, including skydiving, paragliding, boating, sailing and riding motorbikes. Despite these daredevil stunts, Ian admitted that he felt the jitters during his very first foray into the concert scene. He performed for Sharon Cuneta in her US concert in 2017.

"I came from a family of pilots. I'm a friend with the wind now. Doing something dangerous makes you aware of safety precautions. I've seen the Philippines from the air, land and water that's why I promote our country to everybody.

"Power comes in needing less. Others amass more as they get older. When I reached my '40s, I started subtracting. It's the quality of the experience, not the quantity. We are only here for a short time. There are many ways to see things through different lenses, like I see clouds differently as a kid or as a pilot," said Ian, who has already released a recording with Star Records.

He has also recorded three original songs: "We're All Alone" on guitar; "I Miss You The Most" for his wife, Pam Gallardo and "Ninuno."

"I am straightforward with my boundaries, especially with my fans. 'Englishman in New York' is my favorite song because I felt like an alien, even when born to full-blooded Filipino parents and growing up here. My musical influences include Eric Clapton, Sting and BB King, among others," he said in closing.

"Ian Veneracion Live" unfolds on August 12, 8 p.m. at the Winford Manila Ballroom. Directed by Vergel Sto. Domingo, the show also features guest performers Marissa Sanchez and Zach Ponce. For inquiries, get in touch with VCSD Productions through 0961-3600457.

