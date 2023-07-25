^

Entertainment

'Never cease to grow': Karla Estrada graduates from college

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 1:53pm
'Never cease to grow': Karla Estrada graduates from college
Karla Estrada
Karla Estrada via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Karla Estrada graduated from college at the age of 48. 

She finished Bachelor of Science in Office Administration from the Philippine Christian University.

In her Instagram account, Karla posted photos of her wearing her graduation toga. 

"To GOD be the Glory. Develop a passion in learning, You will never cease to grow," she captioned the post. 

The "Face To Face" host thanked the Expanded Tertiary Equivalency and Accreditation Program for making her dreams come true. 

"Thank you ETEEAP sa napakagandang pagkakataon na ito na maisakatuparan ang pangarap ng katulad ko at ng nakararami na makapag tapos ng kolehiyo!" she said. 

"Congratulations sa lahat ng aking mga nakasabayan sa pagtatapos sa kursong Bachelor of Science in Office Administration," she added. 

Celebrities such as Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Sunshine Cruz and Vina Morales, to name a few, congratulated Karla on her new milestone. 

RELATEDAspiring Army reservist Karla Estrada apologizes for using NPA song 

vuukle comment

KARLA ESTRADA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rachelle Ann Go brings motherhood experience to stage comeback

Rachelle Ann Go brings motherhood experience to stage comeback

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
In case you missed out on this exciting news early this week, Rachelle Ann Go is reprising the role of Eliza Hamilton in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
As someone who hails from a showbiz clan, it was no surprise that Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny and son of Maricel Laxa,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Dominic Roque posted a video documenting his proposal while also sharing a sweet message for his fiancee, actress Bea Al...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We forgot our history': Jo Koy, Whoopi Goldberg talk about 1986 People Power in 'Here Lies Love'

'We forgot our history': Jo Koy, Whoopi Goldberg talk about 1986 People Power in 'Here Lies Love'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The all-Filipino Broadway musical about Philippine history got a further boost as A-list Hollywood comedians Whoopi Goldberg...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval graduates from high school

AJ Raval graduates from high school

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval graduated from high school at the age of 22. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

What cemented Tony Bennett’s status as legend

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
There are times when I feel guilty about listening too much to songs in the great American Songbook. Hey, I should spend more time on Filipino music. But then, they did make great tunes back in those days. They did...
Entertainment
fbtw
How much is Alden&rsquo;s worth today?

How much is Alden’s worth today?

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
It takes a whole barangay to attain success in show business. It’s not just about talent, charisma, “pakikisama”...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola, Zombie surprise Maine Mendoza in 'EAT' bridal shower

WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola, Zombie surprise Maine Mendoza in 'EAT' bridal shower

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
"E.A.T." hosts Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola and Zombie brought laughter to Maine Mendoza's bridal shower party on the TV5...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: Politicians, celebrities don Pinoy designers, fabrics on SONA 2023 red carpet

In photos: Politicians, celebrities don Pinoy designers, fabrics on SONA 2023 red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Michael Leyva designs take center stage as politicians and celebrities walked the red carpet for President Ferdinand "Bongbong"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with