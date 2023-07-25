'Never cease to grow': Karla Estrada graduates from college

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Karla Estrada graduated from college at the age of 48.

She finished Bachelor of Science in Office Administration from the Philippine Christian University.

In her Instagram account, Karla posted photos of her wearing her graduation toga.

"To GOD be the Glory. Develop a passion in learning, You will never cease to grow," she captioned the post.

The "Face To Face" host thanked the Expanded Tertiary Equivalency and Accreditation Program for making her dreams come true.

"Thank you ETEEAP sa napakagandang pagkakataon na ito na maisakatuparan ang pangarap ng katulad ko at ng nakararami na makapag tapos ng kolehiyo!" she said.

"Congratulations sa lahat ng aking mga nakasabayan sa pagtatapos sa kursong Bachelor of Science in Office Administration," she added.

Celebrities such as Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Sunshine Cruz and Vina Morales, to name a few, congratulated Karla on her new milestone.

