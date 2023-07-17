Jericho Rosales, Carmen Soo reunite

MANILA, Philippines — Former love team partners Jericho Rosales and Carmen Soo reunited recently.

In her Instagram account, the Malaysian actress posted photos of her with Jericho.

"Caught up with @jerichorosalesofficial and Tita @marinezelizalde during my last trip to Manila," she wrote.

Jericho and Carmen starred in the hit ABS-CBN teleserye "Kahit Isang Saglit" in 2008, which also aired in Malaysia and Singapore.

"We all need reading glasses now. Yup, Kahit Isang Saglit was 15 years ago," she said.

“Reading your caption 15 inches away from my face,” Jericho commented.

Carmen visited Manila to guest in ABS-CBN teleserye "The Iron Heart."

It can be recalled that rumor has it that the parents of Jericho's girlfriend at that time, Heart Evangelista, reportedly made her believe that Jericho cheated on her with Carmen.

Heart, however, learned that Jericho did not really cheat on her.

