'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo admits 'dating' Korina Sanchez in the past

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 1:55pm
Mexican telenovela star Fernando Carillo
Screengrab from GMA YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Mexican telenovela star Fernando Carillo revealed that he once dated Filipina broadcaster Korina Sanchez.

In an episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Fernando was asked if he has ever fallen in love with a Filipina before. 

“I don’t think I (have fallen) in love (with a Filipina), but I’ve always been attracted to the beauty of the Filipino women,” he said. 

“And I’ve met some very beautiful women, and I keep meeting beautiful women,” he added. 

Boy then asked the "Rosalinda" star if he ever dated a Filipina in the past. 

“It depends on what ‘date’ means, but I went to dinner with a very smart Filipino. Can I say who it was? Or are we going to get in trouble,” he said. 

“I have huge respect for Korina Sanchez. She’s a good friend, and I respect her very much.”

Fernando said that the dinner happened in his past visit to the country. 

“We did an amazing interview once upon a time in Miami, and then I came to the Philippines once. And we went to have dinner with some friends. We can call it a date. But she’s a dear friend whom I respect and I admire very much,” he said. 

Fernando rose to fame in the Philippines after starring with Mexican superstar Thalia in the 1999 telenovela "Rosalinda." — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

