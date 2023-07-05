Jake Ejercito admits pressure working with Kim Chiu, Christopher de Leon

MANILA, Philippines — After a string of supporting characters, actor Jake Ejercito steps into his first-ever leading role in "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen," but the job did not come so easily as expected.

In a media conference for "Fit Check" held last June 29 with several of the show's cast, the actor recalled first being pitched the idea and who he would be acting with.

"Mga magiging kasama [ko raw] the likes of Angel Aquino, Kim Chiu, and Christopher de Leon among many others, talagang na-pressure ako. It was so daunting," Jake admitted.

He later said it was easier to work with everyone as the cast and crew were locked in and became a close-knit group, "Comfortability was there, the trust was there, everyone was so generous."

Jake reiterated the pressure he first felt having to be teamed up with a multimedia idol like Kim Chiu, but having to do a couple of workshops prior to shooting helped break the ice.

"Once you get to know Kim, it's really to get along with her. I'm sure everyone will agree with me na si Kim ang glue that kept us together during the whole [shoot]," Jake continued. "Si Kim, 'yung energy niya never bumababa and it's so contagious."

Jake also recalled shaking from nervousness before every scene he would do with Christopher, who plays his father in the show, "I don't know if nakikita nila Kim 'yun. But everyone's supportive of one another."

Angel, who was also present at the media conference, admitted being intimidated by Christopher to which Jake attributed to the mere presence of the veteran actor.

But Christopher quieted them down when he shared one scene that he did with Angel and he couldn't keep up with her.

Starring with Jake, Kim, Angel, and Christopher in "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen" are Kylie Versoza, Frenchie Dy, KaladKaren, Lie Reposposa, and Justin Luzares.

All eight episodes of the fashion-serye premiere on Prime Video this July 6.

