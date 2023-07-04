DC drops anime 'Suicide Squad' teaser trailer

MANILA, Philippines — DC Comics have revealed a teaser for "Suicide Sqaud Iskeai," a new original anime series as collaborated between Warner Bros. Japan and Japanese animation studio WIT Studio.

The teaser sees anime versions of the Joker and Harley Quinn, two prominent members of the titular Suicide Squad, in striking characterizations creating chaos in Gotham City and are then seen in a fantasy world with dragons and pig mutants.

"The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!" the website for the anime said after the teaser was unveiled at an Anime Expo 2023 panel.

"Jujutsu Kaisen" chief animation director Eri Osada has been tapped to direct the anime while "Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song" creators Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will pen the script.

????#SuicideSquadISEKAI????



Suicide Squad rampages into Japanese anime in SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI, an all-new original anime series collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio!



?? https://t.co/uFZHWuwmt9 pic.twitter.com/n8mDoL1RQV — DC (@DCOfficial) July 3, 2023

"Who has ever thought about mixing these two?! But this is sure to be a dream project. Crazy villains go on a rampage in ISEKAI! It’s nothing more, nothing less, and it can’t be anything else!" Nagatsuki said in a statement.

"Isekai" in Japanese translates to "different world," and in anime characters are transported to a world unfamiliar to them and "different" to what they know.

Western examples of this include "Alice in Wonderland," "The Wizard of Oz," "Peter Pan," and "The Chronicles of Narnia." Contemporary Japanese examples are "Super Mario Bros.," "Inuyasha," and "Spirited Away."

Since its creation in 2012, WIT Studio has produced "Spy x Family," "Ranking of Kings," the first three seasons of "Attack on Titan," one "Pokemon" movie, and "Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song."

The "Suicide Squad" has appeared in several comic books and television, and most notably got film adaptations in 2016 and 2021.

