Kyle Raphael has some tips for wannabe songwriters

Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Singer-songwriter Kyle Raphael has just released his new single titled Hanggang Tingin under Viva Records. The song is now available on music streaming platforms.
Kyle Raphael finds it best to translate his thoughts into potential lyric lines at night when everyone is already curled up in bed and sleeping like a log.

The Viva recording artist said it’s also the best time to dig into his old songs to put a new spin on them.

“Ideas come up mostly in the evenings, especially when I can’t sleep. All the inspirations, experiences would naturally come rushing to my head. That’s also the time when I get to rewrite my old songs. I keep on changing some of the words to make the songs more relatable (to people),” Kyle told The STAR about his creative music process that proved to be so effective he has already completed 75 songs, most of which are just waiting to be released.

The Davao-native singer-songwriter was a big winner at Himig Handog in 2018 for his song Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong, interpreted by JM de Guzman and Jason Dy. His musical feat opened more doors of opportunity for Kyle, especially after he signed up with Viva Records that paved the way for him to release his original compositions.

Currently, Kyle has released seven singles, namely, Dahil Kailangan Kita, Buwan ng Mayo, Pa’no Kung, Byahe, Bihira, Paraluman, and recently, Hanggang Tingin.

He bares his vulnerability in his songs that include personal narratives about life and love.

“Yes, you can say that most of my songs (speak) about love because I’m still young, hahaha! Parang nasa love stage pa ako,” Kyle said. “Even when I was just starting (to write songs), sobrang hugot and heartbroken (the themes of song). The sound was a mixture of hugot and hip-hop, in order for me to really find my niche.”

Hanggang Tingin only took Kyle two days to complete. “I had to do it na dire-diretso ang pag-gawa kasi ‘pag tumigil ako, mawawala ‘yung gana,” he explained.

He wrote Hanggang Tingin in 2020, but he wanted to make it clear that it’s not a continuation of his “story” in Paraluman that became one of Spotify’s Viral 50 Philippines. Hanggang Tingin, Kyle added, talks about his feelings towards a lady friend, who is special to him yet he has chosen not to entertain the possibility of getting romantically involved with her.

“Yes, I told her about Hanggang Tingin. Parang two weeks before its release, I mentioned lang just in case na mag-isip siya. But there’s really nothing (romantic) because she already has a love interest kaya hanggang tingin na lang talaga ako,” he enthused.

The catchy tune of Hanggang Tingin begins as a swingy ballad that eventually shifts to a mid-tempo trot wherein Kyle makes every line of the song true to what his heart is dying to express. “Hanggang Tingin is much more positive compared to my other songs. It’s a reflection of what I feel now and who I am as a songwriter,” he offered.

Kyle started writing songs when he was 15. He got his talent from his songwriter dad, “and at the start, I never told anyone, na secret lang ‘yung nag-susulat ako ng song. I only started formally writing songs when I joined Himig Handog.”

Asked what tip or two he could give to budding songwriters who wish to express their inner thoughts through songs, Kyle said never expect a fully formed song to emerge right away. The beginning is always the hardest, he stressed, but do not be afraid to commit mistakes.

“Ako hindi ako takot kung pangit ‘yung first line ng song. I’ll just follow it up with the next line and then, the next until I reach the end and then, that’s the time to do some changes. You just have to improve some words, but you should never stop. Parang one line at a time, kumbaga, I am willing to be a bad songwriter to be a good one,” he shared.

Kyle also said that it’s not a good idea to compare yourself to others “because when you do that, you will begin to doubt yourself.

“Comparison, as they say, is the thief of joy. So, I also remind myself that so as to avoid comparing my work to others. I only focus on what I can do and how I can further hone my talent,” he concluded.

(Hanggang Tingin is now available on music streaming platforms.)

