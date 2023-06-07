^

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee a guest co-host in TAPE's new 'Eat Bulaga'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 4:46pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee a guest co-host in TAPE's new 'Eat Bulaga'
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee guests on the Tuesday, June 6, 2023 episode of the controversial noontime show "Eat Bulaga."
Michelle Dee via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines —  Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee continues to be the talk of the town.

The actress-beauty queen was a guest co-host at the Tuesday, June 6, episode of "Eat Bulaga." 

Her talent management Sparkle Artist teased on Monday that she would be joining the new set of hosts of the controversial show. 

Dee exchanged banters with the show's known trio of comedians, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar and Paolo Contis. She also shared the spotlight with Alexa Miro and joined the rest of the cast that also includes the twins, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, in one segment where they gave away prizes.  

"All love," the beauty queen wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #MMDonEatBulaga. 

For today's episode, the show had online personality Kimpoy Feliciano as guest.  

Earlier today, TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement with the original hosts of "Eat Bulaga." 

"Eat Bulaga" first aired in 1979 with the trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon a.k.a TVJ as main hosts. The show has seen countless number of hosts come and go. 

TVJ surprised the noontime show's fans by announcing that they had resigned from the show's producer, Television and Production Exponents Inc last May 31. Following in their footsteps were their co-hosts, Ryan Agoncillo, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros. 

RELATED: Sandro Marcos' rumored girlfriend Alexa Miro shares photo of mass in 'Eat Bulaga' set

EAT BULAGA

MICHELLE DEE

TAPE INC
Philstar
