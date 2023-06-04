Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld open to playing their 'Spider-Verse' characters in live-action

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are more than open to the possibility of reprising their animated characters from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and its newly released sequel in a live-action adaptation.

Moore voices the main character Miles Morales, the unlikely teenager who becomes Spider-Man, while Filipino-American Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy from a different universe who becomes Spider-Woman.

The 28-year-old Moore has previously expressed interest in portraying Morales in live-action, though given his age, it is more likely that it would be an older version of the character. This is not unlikely, however, given Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearances in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"I guess you would get more than the voice if I was to play it," Moore told The Hollywood Reporter. "I would get in shape, take the time to really slim, slim, slim up. Shave the beard. Go into afro-mode, take out the braids. And I would just put my entire being into that performance."

In a separate interview, Steinfeld was coy about rumors of a Gwen Stacy spin-off project but would consider playing her in live-action "the easiest yes of her career."

"Would I deliver the lines differently in live-action? That's such an interesting thing. I imagine if they're coming from the same place, it would feel similar, but with some physicality added in there, it would inherently be different," Steinfeld told the media outlet.

Related: More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way — producers

The Oscar-nominated actress also shared her initial thoughts of doing animation voicework and having to overcompensate. She said that it is real because of the different animation styles, the moving score and the music.

Steinfeld currently plays Kate Bishop, the apprentice of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who will likely carry the archer's mantle next in the Disney+ series. The actress joked that character would be jealous if Bishop is not friends with her live-action Stacy.

"Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed that more "Spider-Man" films apart from next year's "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" are in the works, including an animated spin-off film about Spider-Woman and a live-action Miles Morales movie.

She also confirmed that a fourth "Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland was being developed but is currently on pause because of the ongoing writers' strike.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" takes place a year after the events of the first film with Morales unexpectedly reuniting with Stacy as the latter is on the hunt for an interdimensional being that threatens the multiverse.

Morales learns that Stacy is part of the Spider-Society, a group of Spider-People from different universes led by Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), but upon learning the stakes to Spider-Man, Morales finds himself at a personal, ethical and universal crossroads.

RELATED: Miles Morales returns: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' review