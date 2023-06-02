The pandemic hits of ABS-CBN Music

People never fail to sing along when they hear Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw on the airwaves, online or on TV.

Sheryn Regis’ social trending belter was one of ABS-CBN Music’s biggest hits during the pandemic in 2021.

Roxy Liquigan, head of ABS-CBN Music, revealed that the song was written during a time when Sheryn was experiencing some personal difficulties.

“Kinukuwento ni Sheryn yung current state ng buhay niya. Gusto niya na humiwalay sa partner niya of, I think, 10 years, pero nahihirapan siya kung paano niya gagawin, kung paano niya sasabihin,” he recalled. “Iyon yung time na lumabas ang kanta. We created the song and it became a huge hit nung ginamit din namin sa The Broken Marriage Vow (performed by Morissette). Ngayon nasa 100 million streams sa YouTube and it’s still doing very well.”

Speaking at the ABS-CBN Pinoy Media Congress held at the Cavite State University, Roxy told the student attendees that many artists and composers used the pandemic as an opportunity for introspection.

“A lot of songs were produced. Lumabas talaga ang artistry nila at yung nararamdaman nila while doing it,” he said.

ABS-CBN Music head of international marketing and promo partnerships Naomi Enriquez shared that during that time, Spotify and TikTok became key partners in the distribution of its songs to a larger audience.

She explained that these platforms are important for ABS-CBN Music to reach global audiences, as it is through these platforms that people discover its artists and songs.

“They also help us reach global audiences by promoting us in different parts of the world like in the case of BINI, Janine Berdin, Belle Mariano, and KZ Tandingan they got featured in Spotify Times Square billboard in New York,” Naomi said.

On TikTok, Maymay’s self-empowering single Amakabogera and Sam Concepcion’s Diwata each have over one million user-generated videos. Similarly, each of the viral tracks has registered more than one million views.

Amakabogera, a song with infectious beat and bold lyrics that talks about defying society’s toxic beauty standards, was also able to establish Maymay as a new solo P-pop star.

The track, released by Star Pop, encourages people to embrace their own beauty and be confident, regardless of what others may think or say.

When they were creating Amakabogera, Roxy recalled that Maymay was mending a broken heart.

“She was doing love songs since 2017 hanggang 2019. May time na nagkaroon siya ng broken heart, so kinausap namin siya, ‘Wag muna tayo gumawa ng love song kasi lalong sumasakit ang puso mo, Maymay,’” he said. “‘Can we do a dance song instead?’ And sabi niya, ‘Go,’ so nasulat ng grupo namin yung Amakabogera and nabago rin yung career track ni Maymay. Ngayon very happy siya sa track ng career niya. She was able to establish herself as a P-pop soloist.”

Diwata was one of the many songs produced during the pandemic. ABS-CBN Music was approached by the Miss Universe Philippines organization to do a theme song for its swimsuit competition in 2021.

The vibrant music video, which has amassed more than four million views on YouTube, is set at a summer afternoon celebration that complements the upbeat sound of the song.

“We were asked to reflect the beauty of the Filipina. That is how Diwata was composed,” said Roxy.

Another hit during the pandemic was Ako Naman Muna, which made waves on TikTok when its singer-songwriter Angela Ken posted a snippet of the song she had started.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo discovered Angela after her video went viral and there was a huge clamor for the full song to be released.

Angela’s self-titled debut album, published in late 2022, contains songs about her journey and struggles. The songs also address adolescent experiences, friendship, and self-love that young people could relate to, which is one of ABS-CBN Music’s goals.

“At ABS-CBN Music, we champion the Filipino artist here and abroad. We create relatable music content by sharing stories through lyrics and music videos,” said Roxy. “And we create music for every Filipino and everyone around the world.”