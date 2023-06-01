^

Entertainment

'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 5:42pm
'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
"Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts from the production company. 

TAPE said that the company is "saddened by the turn of events yesterday," as seen on the Instagram Stories of Seth Frederick "Bullet" Jalosjos, TAPE Director of Finance. 

"But we respect the decision of the hosts to leave Eat Bulaga and GMA 7 Network, which has been their home for 28 years,” the statement added. 

The company said the success of the noontime show is not dependent on three people. 

“We are grateful to the men and women who worked tirelessly for the past 43 years to make our noontime show number 1. The success of Eat Bulaga is not dependent only on three (3) people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers,” it said. 

“We are happy for the full support of GMA 7 in making Eat Bulaga bigger, to bring more fun and excitement to every Filipino.

“We want to assure the public and the supporters of the show through its segments that we are committed to provide quality entertainment. It is unfortunate, but life must go on. As with life, we have to accept changes but we have a duty to every Filipino.”

TAPE said that “Eat Bulaga” will continue despite the exodus of its hosts. It also asked the public to watch out for upcoming news on the beleaguered show. 

“Abangan ninyo ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan niyo ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO'T ISANG TUWA na Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” it said. 

“Ang pag-alis ng mga hosts ay hindi dahilan para tumigil ang pag-ikot ng mundo. Maraming Salamat!” it added. 

RELATED: Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

EAT BULAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Zack Tabudlo broke his silence over the romance rumors surrounding him and fellow singer Moira Dela Torre. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis reacted to the engagement of his former partner LJ Reyes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270715
            [Title] => Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids
            [Summary] => Actress Claudine Barretto thanked her former brother-in-law, Dennis Padilla, for loving her children. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 18:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/11/04/claudine2019-02-2500-24-20_2019-11-04_12-10-54709_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270728
            [Title] => Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation
            [Summary] => The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that they would be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 16:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/07/1_2023-03-07_23-20-30284_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270710
            [Title] => More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way â€” producers
            [Summary] => "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly, neighborhood superhero.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 16:18:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/spider-man-across-spider-verse_2023-05-31_23-31-3779_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270704
            [Title] => 'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos
            [Summary] => Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:56:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/11/21/paolo-yen_2022-11-21_16-35-44771_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270703
            [Title] => 'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting
            [Summary] => Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/06/16/ryan-gosling-ken-barbie_2022-06-16_11-30-55130_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 minutes ago
Actress Claudine Barretto thanked her former brother-in-law, Dennis Padilla, for loving her children.
Entertainment
fbtw
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Entertainment
fbtw
More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way &mdash; producers

More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way — producers

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with