'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts from the production company.

TAPE said that the company is "saddened by the turn of events yesterday," as seen on the Instagram Stories of Seth Frederick "Bullet" Jalosjos, TAPE Director of Finance.

"But we respect the decision of the hosts to leave Eat Bulaga and GMA 7 Network, which has been their home for 28 years,” the statement added.

The company said the success of the noontime show is not dependent on three people.

TAPE official statement pic.twitter.com/ScNqS7l55f — Jan Milo Severo (@JMilSev) June 1, 2023

“We are grateful to the men and women who worked tirelessly for the past 43 years to make our noontime show number 1. The success of Eat Bulaga is not dependent only on three (3) people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers,” it said.

“We are happy for the full support of GMA 7 in making Eat Bulaga bigger, to bring more fun and excitement to every Filipino.

“We want to assure the public and the supporters of the show through its segments that we are committed to provide quality entertainment. It is unfortunate, but life must go on. As with life, we have to accept changes but we have a duty to every Filipino.”

TAPE said that “Eat Bulaga” will continue despite the exodus of its hosts. It also asked the public to watch out for upcoming news on the beleaguered show.

“Abangan ninyo ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan niyo ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO'T ISANG TUWA na Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” it said.

“Ang pag-alis ng mga hosts ay hindi dahilan para tumigil ang pag-ikot ng mundo. Maraming Salamat!” it added.

