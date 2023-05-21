Management agencies react as Jennie and V’s ‘date’ breaks the internet

Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’ V, who belong to the biggest K-pop groups, spark dating rumors anew after being spotted together in Paris.

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’ V broke the internet after they were spotted having a “date night” in Paris.

The K-pop superstars were filmed talking and holding hands while strolling the streets of the City of Love as seen in clips shared by French journalist and photographer Amar Taoualit on social media.

After being bombarded online with messages from fans, also known as Blinks and ARMYs, Taoualit confirmed that Jennie and V were the ones in the video as he “simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist.”

Taoualit also shared that he belatedly posted the video of Jennie and V so as not to bother the rumored couple.

“I specify that this video dates from before yesterday (Monday night, May 15) and that I posted it today so that they are not bothered,” Taoualit said in an Instagram story.

“The quality is bad because I didn’t plan to see them in front of me and I didn’t have my camera. I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone,” he further explained.

“And yes, I saw them well — Jennie and V, I confirm. Now, we are waiting if there will be a confirmation from the idols if they are together or not,” said Taoualit.

Lending more credence to his shot, Taoualit also reposted an Instagram story of a paparazzi friend showing a photo of V wearing clothes identical to what he wore in the video.

While fans are still left speculating if the two are really in a relationship, Blackpink’s management agency, YG Entertainment and BTS’ team HYBE, briefly commented on the matter.

“It is difficult to check (regarding this matter),” YG Entertainment and HYBE were quoted as saying in a report by media outlet Sports Seoul.

Jennie and V first sparked dating rumors in May 2022 when alleged photos of them vacationing in Jeju Island circulated online.

Neither YG Entertainment nor HYBE agency addressed the allegations at the time. Nevertheless, YG released a statement warning to take legal actions against those who leaked personal photos of Jennie.