Wilbert Ross bids farewell to sexy roles

MANILA, Philippines — VivaMax actor Wilbert Ross revealed that he will stop doing sexy movies on the streaming platform.

In an interview with the media during the press conference of his online series "Ang Lalaki Sa Likod Ng Profile" produced by Puregold, Wilbert said that Viva Artist Agency allowed him to rebrand.

“Eto, per Viva Artist Agency, so ito na po 'yung start ng rebranding ko,” he said.

“More on romance-comedy na po ako, rom-com. Galing na po sa kanila, e, na parang… hindi ako sure, ha… pero parang hindi na ako magse-sexy talaga,” he added.

When asked if he really wants to stop making sexy movies, Wilbert said, "Opo naman talaga.”

The actor stars in the Puregold series “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” with TikTok sensation Yukii Takahashi.

“Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” airs on the YouTube Puregold Channel every Saturday as part of the brand’s portfolio of "retailtainment" projects. The concept stresses connecting with viewers online with riveting, relatable stories.

The series tells the story of Bryce (Wilbert), a young video game enthusiast who ventures into the local dating scene with virtual wingman Angge (Yukii). Totally relatable are the comedic, kilig-worthy situations that ensue as Bryce and Angge form a bond online and later sense a strong chemistry between them.

RELATED: Wilbert Ross lands biggest break with ‘Boy Bastos’