Matteo Guidicelli to join 'Unang Hirit,' star with Ruru Madrid in 'Black Rider'

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli will be joining the morning barkada of "Unang Hirit" and is set to be one of the lead stars of the drama "Black Rider," with Ruru Madrid.

The actor signed his contract with GMA Network yesterday where he shared how "overwhelmed" he is with his new journey.

"The word is overwhelming. The people here in GMA, the Kapuso family, is very, very welcoming. I'm incredibly touched by their warm welcome and hospitality and their kindness. I'll be honest with you, it's different," the actor said in his interview with GMA-7's entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas.

Matteo revealed that one of his earlier showbiz projects was with GMA-7, back when he was home for the summer break while studying in Chicago.

His wife, singer-actress Sarah Geronimo is aware of his decision and he has her blessing.

"Opo naman. Actually masaya siya. Sabi niya bagay ka sa Public Affairs," he said.

Apart from the morning show, he is also set to documentary specials for GMA Public Affairs and will star alongside Ruru Madrid in the action drama "Black Rider."

"Four years ago, sabi ko sa sarili ko I will start choosing my projects wisely. Projects that will uplift the Filipino people and tell the stories of the Filipino people. So I think this is the perfect platform and the perfect venue to do it," the actor said.

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips