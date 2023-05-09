^

Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 6:59pm
Ruffa Gutierrez in an image posted on Instagram on August 23, 2022.
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Despite her busy showbiz schedule, actress Ruffa Gutierrez continues her education by pursuing a master's degree in Philippine Women’s University.

In her Instagram account, Ruffa posted throwback photos of her graduation last year. 

The actress said that she's now doing her thesis. 

"Amid my hard-pressed schedules, I continue to pursue my MA in Communication at Philippine Women’s University - School of Arts and Sciences," she captioned the post. 

"I am now conceptualizing my thesis under the tutelage of an adviser who has published in SCOPUS-indexed international journals.

"As an adage says, hope springs eternal. If I can do it, so can you. Aim high! Onwards and upwards!" she added. 

Ruffa graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University.

“I humbly want to share that I have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP). I am now gearing up for PWU’s 99th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) next week,” Ruffa wrote. 

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college  

