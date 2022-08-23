Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University.

In her Instagram account, Ruffa posted a photo of her wearing her toga, sharing that the graduation rights will be next week in Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

“I humbly want to share that I have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP). I am now gearing up for PWU’s 99th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) next week,” Ruffa wrote.

Ruffa said that she will not achieve the feat if not for the support of her loved ones.

“I would not have been able to successfully embark on my educational journey without the continuous guidance of PWU‘s ETEEAP team of professionals and the immeasurable support of my loved ones,” she said.

“Because of my enduring commitment to continuously seeking knowledge and equipping myself with new skills that will help me prosper and fulfill my dreams in the ever-changing global scene, I also proudly share with you that I am officially an MA-ComArts student at PWU. The journey continues -- unstoppable!” she added.

