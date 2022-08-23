^

Entertainment

Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 1:28pm
Ruffa Gutierrez to take master's degree after graduating from college
Ruffa Gutierrez in an image posted on Instagram on August 23, 2022.
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University. 

In her Instagram account, Ruffa posted a photo of her wearing her toga, sharing that the graduation rights will be next week in Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). 

“I humbly want to share that I have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from the Philippine Women’s University under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP). I am now gearing up for PWU’s 99th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) next week,” Ruffa wrote. 

Ruffa said that she will not achieve the feat if not for the support of her loved ones. 

“I would not have been able to successfully embark on my educational journey without the continuous guidance of PWU‘s ETEEAP team of professionals and the immeasurable support of my loved ones,” she said. 

“Because of my enduring commitment to continuously seeking knowledge and equipping myself with new skills that will help me prosper and fulfill my dreams in the ever-changing global scene, I also proudly share with you that I am officially an MA-ComArts student at PWU. The journey continues -- unstoppable!” she added. 

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez says she's not affected by bashers

RUFFA GUTIERREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' are 'posers'

'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Film director Jay Altarejos believes that rival films “Maid in Malacañang” and “Katips”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' are 'posers'

'Basura': Jay Altarejos says 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' are 'posers'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Film director Jay Altarejos believes that rival films “Maid in Malacañang” and “Katips”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

'Parang Gal Gadot': RR Enriquez, netizens react to Jane de Leon's 'Darna'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The verdict is out: Netizens approve Jane de Leon's Darna. On the first week of its airing, ABS-CBN's "Mars Ravelo's Darna"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jaya, family find new home weeks after fire incident

Jaya, family find new home weeks after fire incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Singer Jaya and her family moved to their new house after their home was destroyed by fire. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Memories of Alhambra, Malaga from last leg of dream trip

Memories of Alhambra, Malaga from last leg of dream trip

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
This is the last chapter in my “revenge” travel series, and it is about my visit to Málaga, a municipality...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo house now reportedly twice its original value

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo house now reportedly twice its original value

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The house of Korean actor Song Joong-ki in Itaewon, South Korea, has reportedly doubled its value in six years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mcoy Fundales wears many hats

Mcoy Fundales wears many hats

By Bot Glorioso | 14 hours ago
Mcoy Fundales can do a lot of things that he would probably never run out of work no matter how stiff the competition is in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

21 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month -- in a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia, Vice Ganda named Celebrities of the Year at TikTok Awards

Joshua Garcia, Vice Ganda named Celebrities of the Year at TikTok Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya stars Joshua Garcia and Vice Ganda have been named Celebrities of the Year at the TikTok Awards Philippines 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Max Eigenmann hopes to explore more mainstream roles

Max Eigenmann hopes to explore more mainstream roles

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
What is it really like to be part of the Eigenmann acting dynasty?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with