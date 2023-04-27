^

AJ Raval posts baby photo, clarifies baby's identity

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 8:54am
AJ Raval posts baby photo, clarifies baby's identity
Sexy star AJ Raval
Viva / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were shocked after sexy actress AJ Raval posted an image of a baby in her social media account. 

"Our baby Dio," she wrote in an Instagram story with the photo of the baby. 

AJ, however, quickly clarified in another IG story that the baby is her nephew from her brother Ace. 

"Welcome to the world baby Dio," AJ captioned the photo showing the baby with Ace. 

It can be recalled that Ogie Diaz revealed last November that AJ allegedly gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica. 

Ogie said that a reliable source claimed that AJ gave birth to her child in a simple hospital in Pasig City last November 18 or 19.  

“Nanganak na si AJ Raval noong November 18 or 19 diyan sa isang payak na hospital sa Pasig,” Ogie said.  

The veteran showbiz reporter added that Aljur was waiting outside while AJ was giving birth to their child in her own hospital room. 

RELATED: AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

