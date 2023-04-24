Is Julia Clarete back for good?

Since 2000, after three years in Kuala Lumpur, singer actress Julia Clarete has returned to the Philippines with son Sebastian and husband Gareth McGeown, whose job as a softdrink company CEO took the family back to Manila.

Singer, actress and Eat Bulaga co-host Julia Clarete surprised fans when she, with son Sebastian in tow, left the Philippines in 2016 to live in Malaysia. Julia said this was because she wanted to be with Irish boyfriend Gareth McGeown, whom she married in Ireland in 2017.

After three years in Kuala Lumpur, Gareth’s job as the CEO of a softdrink company took him, Julia, and Sebastian back to Manila in 2020. She had a guest appearance on Eat Bulaga that year and also starred in the TV5 drama Paano Ang Pasko, which ran from 2020 to 2021.

Her latest project is the colorful comedy series Barangay Mirandas, which premiered yesterday, April 23, on NET25. I recently had a chat with Julia when she dropped by ASPN to promote her show and share a bit about what life was like for her while she was away, and whether or not she is back for good. Is she or isn’t she? Read on, dear reader.

You were gone for four years from the local entertainment scene. Tell us what your life as an expat’s wife was like. Did you miss showbiz?

“Being an expat’s wife brought me to many interesting countries where I met many kinds of people. I quickly discovered that it is a very inclusive community, being around other expat wives. Everybody helped each other even with the most menial issues, like giving a cup of flour to someone who needed it.

“Even after I left Kuala Lumpur and Singapore for Manila, the friendship I have cultivated with these women is still strong. I stayed home and fully embraced the housewife life. It was awesome! Tiring and exasperating at times, but it was all part of learning. I was doing a lot of videos on my Facebook page to stay connected to the public, which I served as an entertainer for many years, so the ‘missing showbiz’ part was not apparent.”

What is your favorite city among those you’ve lived in?

“Manila. Always Manila.”

Describe a typical day for you.

“Mornings are spent with the family for breakfast, a bit of exercise or laps in the pool, then daily tasks and errands (usually for visa applications and household upkeep), reading books or researching points of interest, chill motorbike ride, no TV, early dinner and more reading or writing. Then to bed early. It might sound pretty boring, but I also go out of town to surf, plant trees with FEED, Inc., and support beach clean-ups.”

Describe yourself as a wife and mom.

“Hard working, hard loving, and a softie. Being a mom is truly one of the biggest blessings; while being a wife, well, you have to be the biggest blessing. Hahaha!”

You’re back with a sitcom on Net25, Barangay Mirandas. What made you accept the offer?

“Yes, I am now part of Net 25’s newest show, and I’m ecstatic about it! Our producer, scriptwriter, and creative head rolled into one was willful that she wanted me for the role. And since it is a fun and informative script, I said ‘yes.’”

Tell us about Barangay Mirandas and your co-workers.

“In Barangay Mirandas, which is a fictitious barangay in a fictitious city, I play the role of the punong barangay and I am called Kapitana. The series also follows the barangay council and staff who bring energy and enthusiasm to their roles. Each episode is inspired by events that happen in real barangays. The series is meant to educate the public as to how a barangay functions and inform people about their rights.”

Did you notice any difference in terms of the showbiz scene while you were gone and what it’s like now?

“Not much, just the terms of work hours have changed since the pandemic.”

Are you accepting other projects?

“I’ve been asked a few times if I am accepting other projects this year. It sounds exciting, and I would be happy to see old friends in front of and behind the camera. For now, I am enjoying every taping day with the cast, staff and crew of Barangay Mirandas, and it’s just a matter of time until our 16-episode adventure will end. I am relishing and making the most of our tapings.”

Are you back for good?

“Who knows what the future holds? I could be here for a short period or a longer one.”