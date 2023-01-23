^

Andi Eigenmann reveals crying for not bagging 'Marimar,' 'Dyesebel'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 5:20pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that she cried when she didn’t bag the "Marimar" role.

In her Instagram story, Andi posted a screenshot of a fan comment on her IG saying she looks like Marimar.

Andi, however, clarified that she didn't audition.  

“FUN FACT: I cried so hard when I didn’t get cast as Marimar (FYI I was so young and I didn’t even audition)(same w/ Dyesebel!!)," she said. 

Nonetheless, Andi said that she's living like Marimar and Dyesebel now in real life in Siargao. 

"But you get it! LOL! And now here I am living that Marimar and Dyesebel and Marina life in real life!! Manifestation is REAL!” she said. 

Since moving to Siargao, Andi and Philmar Alipayo set up Kanaway Surf School and Bar to help instructors whose livelihoods were affected by Super Typhoon Odette in 2021.

The couple have been engaged since December 2020 and have two children together, Lilo and Koa. The actress also has another daughter, Ellie, with Jake Ejercito, while Alipayo has two sons from previous relationships.

