Malou de Guzman engages aspiring actors in â€˜In-Urge-Yâ€™ workshop

Malou de Guzman engages aspiring actors in ‘In-Urge-Y’ workshop

Aside from practicing acting, Malou is also into teaching the craft. The veteran film and TV actress will do that in her fourday workshop and pique the participants’ interest in the process of essaying roles.

Malou de Guzman is passionate about acting and teaching. Proof to that is the veteran actress’ in-person four-day workshop, set on April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7. The venue is Openspace, Katipunan Ave. in Quezon City, where Malou will share the rudiments of acting and techniques with participants.

Hands down, this is her way to engage aspiring actors to wrap their head around the craft.

“I taught for 25 years and I never thought that I had such a vocation (or calling),” Malou looked back on her stint as a lecturer at the College of Mass Communication of UP Diliman in a recent virtual one-on-one with The STAR.

Given her B.A. Broadcast Communication degree earned from the same university and her work in the local entertainment scene, she handled subject courses in TV Speech and Performance and Acting for Film. By the way, some of her iconic roles are Aling Lucring in the sitcom Ober da Bakod; Dugong in the drama-fantasy series Marina; and Manay Ichu in the drama series The Killer Bride, based on the information given to this paper by her team. The TV and film actress was also part of the adventure series, Lolong.

However, beyond the four walls of an educational institution and while being a practicing actress, Malou’s teacher persona lives on. Although the last time she taught in the university was in 2013, she shared, “But I still continue doing and conducting acting workshops with ABS(-CBN) (and) for individual artists, who make requests.” She even served as a coach to new stars who were making their acting debut in Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK), which had virtually made her an on-call teacher of the now-defunct weekly drama anthology. She has worked with KathNiel, Angel Locsin, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, Janella Salvador, Precious Lara Quigaman and Shamcey Supsup Lee.

With that, Malou has helped students and fellow creatives in analyzing scripts and getting into characters. This time around, she is mounting a workshop wherein interested individuals may participate.

Following her train of thought, the workshop tackles the basics of acting for platforms such as film and TV. According to her, participants “will plunge into exercises,” instead of the usual attending or listening to lectures. They will spend four hours of learning each weekend session and are expected to give every exercise a try and go through it.

Aside from navigating the nuances of acting, participants will also get insights about oral communication, “wherein you can effectively explain (ideas), persuade and encourage (others),” Malou said, and the understanding of human feelings and emotions, if one may add.

At the end of the acting workshop, Malou shared that there is a culminating activity in the form of “a monologue, in which a copy of it will be given to the participants. Before (doing) the actual monologue and (prior to) the last day, there’s a tryout monologue with rehearsals and critiquing (on how an actor) become(s) effective (by knowing his) objective and obligation.” The workshop is again about discovering what acting is.

Part of the workshop’s thrust is to espouse and experience the idea that the actress has coined “In-Urge-Y,” which means “a journey inwards, going inwards about (a participant’s) being, feelings and thoughts as well as discovering and rediscovering yourself,” said Malou and added that from there, the participant will “pluck the emotions needed” when he or she portrays a character.

It becomes “the reservoir, the foundation, (the) truth” of the actor, she shared. “From your being, personal, it will cross over to becoming the character in the script.” Yes, Malou will give participants approaches to understanding themselves, their being, and let them discover the path on how to becoming the character. She will also encourage participants to incorporate skills in singing and dancing in appreciating acting.

Essentially, the workshop speaks of Malou’s learnings and trainings in school and workshops from the creative industry, in which she is part of, through directors like Peque Gallaga, Marilou Diaz-Abaya and Joel Lamangan, and with ideas from acting teachers Eric Morris and Sanford Meisner. She is also banking on her personal enthusiasm on acting that started from her basic education to college and meaningful interactions with mentors like Anton Juan, National Artist for Theater Tony Mabesa, Nestor U. Torre, Peque Gallaga as well as institutions such as Bulwagang Gantimpala.

Asked what keeps her doing acting, Malou had this to say, “Acting is my life. Acting (is) my devotion. Acting is like breathing,” and quoted what Michelle Yeoh said in her acceptance speech following her Oscar Best Actress win that goes, “‘Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime.’”

“For as long as I can do it, that’s my life,” Malou added and shared, “At saka, hindi lang ibig sabihin na life I indulge, but may kaakibat siyang disiplina at pagpapahalaga sa craft at sa iyong propesyon (It comes with and requires discipline and appreciation for the craft and the profession).”

“It is not enough that you’re a good artist. Hindi lang dapat mahusay kang artista, para sa akin kasi kailangan kapantay niyan na maging mabait ka at mabuti kang tao (You don’t just have to be a good actor, for me, it’s equally important to be kind and be a good person).”

(For details, call 0960-3147885 and visit the acting workshop official Facebook and Instagram page @actingworkshopph. Would-be participants may sign up by accessing the registration form on bit.ly/actingworkshopph.)