David Licauco leads roster of artists in GMA Sparkle, Universal Records Philippines partnership

MANILA, Philippines — Internationally-released songs are being eyed for actor and now-recording artist David Licauco following a partnership deal between Universal Records Philippines and Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

“This is another feather in David’s cap… We’re very proud of (David) and all of his achievements, and this is one of them. We’re very excited for your (David’s) fans to enjoy your music,” said GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes during a recent contract-signing.

Kathleen Dy-Go, managing director of Universal Records Philippines, revealed that the music label plans to bring in international composers to work on David’s upcoming music.

Bey Pascua and David Licauco

“I think a lot of the fans are very excited right now. We plan to work with international composers because we plan to bring him globally as well,” the Universal Records executive said.

David is set to release a single under Universal Records in the summer, a follow-up to his song Kailangan Kita, the theme of his FiLay tandem with Barbie Forteza in the megahit series Maria Clara at Ibarra.

He hinted at what fans can expect from his upcoming music. “I like ballad songs, pop and rock also,” he said, while mentioning some musical influences and idols like OPM artists Hale, Christian Bautista, Adie, plus the international group Lany.

“I like singing,” David said. “When I’m alone (laughs). When I’m in the bathroom, while taking a shower, when I’m driving. I’m a bit shy pa, pero kakayanin naman lahat.”

Does he write songs as well? “Love letters,” he quipped.

Nevertheless, a very grateful David never thought he’d be a recording artist one day.

“Siguro yung pag-a-artista, never ko siya na-imagine, so now na recording artist, that’s far-fetched for me. But we never really know where life brings us… I’ll just do my best.”

Besides David, three other artists signed contracts under the Sparkle and Universal Records Philippines’ partnership. Joining David in scoring a recording deal with UR Philippines is Sparkle talent Thea Astley, while UR recording artists Timmy Albert and Bey Pascua are now officially part of Sparkle.

“We believe in creating a mutually beneficial partnership that will help our artists’ reach full potential,” said Dy-Go.

“We’ve been partners with Universal Records for so many years now. Not just partners but also friends so we know that our artists will be in good hands,” said Gozon-Valdes.

With her first-ever recording contract, Thea hopes to introduce new sounds.

Thea Astley and Timmy Albert

“I’ve been performing with GMA for quite a while now via All Out Sundays. What people usually hear in terms of music coming from me is medyo mas birit and mga ballad, lalo na I came from a singing competition and we all know how singing competitions in the Philippines work. People usually favor yung mga matataas ang boses, mga birit.

“But that’s not really my personal style when it comes to my own music. I’m just excited that finally I’ll be able to sing in the way that I want and sing the words that I have written. My genre mostly is R&B soul and R&B pop and hopefully, listeners will appreciate that even though that’s not what listeners usually hear coming from me.

“The music industry is so saturated now, a lot of people sing in the way that I sing as well. So, hopefully, madala ko yung my own sound and the uniqueness that will come through my music and through working with the team with Universal will be possible,” Thea added.

As for singer Bey, she said, “I would be honing a lot of my skills like acting. I’m excited to go to workshops starting next week and also vocal lessons and also hosting. Hopefully, I will have a lot more opportunities to work on that and have more experiences as well.”

As for dream collaborations with Sparkle stars, she said, “I think in terms of singing, I’d like to work with Ms. Julie Anne San Jose. She has so much talent and I’d love to work with her in terms of being an artist.

“I’d love to act with Ruru, just because I’ve experienced that with my Close 2 U music video. I would love to act with him in something else.

“This collaboration will help me release more music that has more parts of myself integrated. So, more songwriting and more collaborations with artists and producers that I look up to,” she further said of what music to expect from her in the coming months.

Timmy, on the other hand, is looking forward to explore other areas besides music as he joins Sparkle.

“Definitely hosting, but I’m also trying my best honing my talent in acting, the reasons why I really wanted to try Sparkle. Knowing that I’ve proven myself somehow in Universal Records, parang ito na yung next step ko para i-challenge ang sarili ko na to try other things in the entertainment industry,” he said.

He said he is now determined more than ever to pursue a career in entertainment.

“Before I had my second guesses like if I really wanted to pursue music or whatever. Now, I’m sure as ever and committed as ever to make my dream of seeing myself in a certain place in the future, if possible,” said Timmy, who also wishes to work with Sparkle love team Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi.