Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 2:17pm
Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married
Ejay Falcon at Jana Roxas
STAR / File

 

MANILA, Philippines — Long-time celebrity couple Ejay Falcon and Jana Roxas tied the knot yesterday, March 25, in a garden wedding ceremony in Taguig. 

The "Pinoy Big Brother" alum and the "Starstruck" star wed after seven years of dating in a ceremony attended by their fellow celebrities and the who's who in politics. 

Falcon is currently the vice governor of Oriental Mindoro.

In a report by Pep.ph, it said that the couple chose Senators Bong Go, Migz Zubiri and Sherwin Gatchalian as principal sponsors. They are joined by Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, actress Lorna Tolentino, and actress Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde.

Jana's "Starstruck 3" batchmate Jackie Rice also attended the wedding. Other actors spotted were Jake Cuenca, Joseph Marco and Aljur Abrenica. 

Nice Print Photo uploaded Ejay and Jana's first official photo as husband and wife on Instagram. The post tagged designers Mak Tumang and Francis Libiran. 

Ejay proposed to Jana in August 2022. They met at a housewarming party in Laguna. 

RELATED:  Ejay Falcon files COC for Oriental Mindoro vice governor

