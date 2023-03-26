^

Entertainment

The North is shaping up as future pop-music capital

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2023 | 12:00am
The North is shaping up as future pop-music capital
Baguio-based Cup of Joe and Dilaw have been around for quite some time and have both established a reputation for solid musicianship and versatility. No garage bands these guys. They go from pop to alt and even hip-hop with ease. They have also consistently come up with well-produced sounds and have these past years developed quite a fan following.

Great news this week. This is because I came across two absolutely enchanting songs from two exciting Pinoy bands, Cup Of Joe and Dilaw. Coincidentally, both of them originated from Baguio. Given the way these two groups sound, it looks like the North is shaping up as a future pop-music capital.

Well, Cup of Joe and Dilaw have been around for quite some time and have both established a reputation for solid musicianship and versatility. No garage bands these guys. They go from pop to alt and even hip-hop with ease. They have also consistently come up with well-produced sounds and have these past years developed quite a fan following.

That does not mean though that they cannot get any better. Fact is, both of their latest releases are their best, so far. I say thanks to the feel-good vibes these songs provide, they come across like harbingers of a fun-filled summer, which I can feel is almost upon us.

Tataya by Cup of Joe (COJ). This is the band formed by high school classmates in Baguio and who named themselves after the American term for a cup of coffee. Cup of Joe, as in the drink, coffee, of the common man, often referred to as Joe. From the start though, there was nothing common about the sound of COJ. In fact, the band made quite a splash with Nag-iisang Muli, its debut single from 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic happened soon after but that did not stop COJ from creating more music. Sinderella, Alas Dose, Sagada, Hayaan, Bukod Tangi, Ikaw Pa Rin ang Pipiliin Ko, Mananatili, and Estranghero. My favorite of the batch though, is the sweet Christmas song titled Alas Dose, which I hope will become a holiday staple in the years to come.

The catchy new single Tataya deviates from the band’s norm in that it is a happy song. These guys have a tendency to be swoony and moony with emotions. Not this time though. This is rooted in “taya”, Filipino for “bet.” I am putting my bet on you. It is a surefire bet. The result is like a perky cup of coffee, blended out of beans from the fields of Sagada, brewed in Baguio and is now served smelling great and smoking hot.

Cup of Joe is made up of Gian Bernardino and Raphaell Rida, lead singers; Xen Gareza, keyboards; CJ Fernandez, rhythm guitar; Gab Fernandez, lead guitar; and Sevii Severino, bass guitar.

Uhaw Tayong Lahat by Dilaw. I do not know if the parents of Dilaw Obero really did name their baby boy, Dilaw, as in Filipino for the color yellow. Was this a political statement? Did their son look yellow? Whatever. But that is how this band got its name. Dilaw after the lead vocalist and chief writer.

Dilaw started out as a hip-hop duo composed of Obero, the rapper, and his friend guitarist Vie de la Rosa, who provided the music. They were into serious commentary about the ills of society. Most notable among their releases was the powerful 3019. This one took on the law with that number and the rampant spread of corruption and injustice in this country.

Dilaw could have stayed with the genre and solidified their reputation as musicians with a voice for the oppressed but then Uhaw came along. One day, they were shooting the breeze when a guitar chord or two from De la Rosa yielded a melody which Obero thought fitted a lyric he had been thinking about. It was a love song about longing, which means thirst and which when put into Filipino translates as Uhaw. And once again the magic happened, that age-old mystery that keeps repeating itself but still remains unsolved, a hit song was born.

Uhaw Tayong Lahat made a steady rise to the top. The song is now the toast of social media and is taking Dilaw to stardom. The duo has grown into a band, which opens itself to other types of music and because of the success of Uhaw, there is now the possibility of more love songs. No need for Obero to worry about his advocacies though. Dilaw made good rap before and can return to that anytime.

Meanwhile, enjoy Uhaw and Tataya along with Pasilyo, Mahika, Umaasa, Fallen and others in your all-Pinoy playlist.

BANDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso teen actor Andrei Sison passed away due to a car accident earlier today. He was 16 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Surprised, more traumatized': Deniece Cornejo breaks silence over SC's junking of rape vs Vhong Navarro

'Surprised, more traumatized': Deniece Cornejo breaks silence over SC's junking of rape vs Vhong Navarro

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model Deniece Cornejo revealed that she's traumatized after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
He has been described in the press as the “last man standing” in the Philippine franchise of The Voice.
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin kills critics with kindness

Coco Martin kills critics with kindness

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
There was not a trace of annoyance.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagulat din po ako': Yassi Pressman on James Reid, Issa Pressman rumored romance

'Nagulat din po ako': Yassi Pressman on James Reid, Issa Pressman rumored romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Yassi Pressman revealed that she and Nadine Lustre are in good terms amid the rumored romance between her sister Issa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a &lsquo;big fat lie&rsquo;

Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

1 hour ago
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.
Entertainment
fbtw
Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
There is no question that the biggest challenge "Walang KaParis" faces is being compared to "Kita Kita," but let it be said...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonc&eacute; collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

Beyoncé collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé has collaborated with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a new couture...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with