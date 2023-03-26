The North is shaping up as future pop-music capital

Baguio-based Cup of Joe and Dilaw have been around for quite some time and have both established a reputation for solid musicianship and versatility. No garage bands these guys. They go from pop to alt and even hip-hop with ease. They have also consistently come up with well-produced sounds and have these past years developed quite a fan following.

Great news this week. This is because I came across two absolutely enchanting songs from two exciting Pinoy bands, Cup Of Joe and Dilaw. Coincidentally, both of them originated from Baguio. Given the way these two groups sound, it looks like the North is shaping up as a future pop-music capital.

That does not mean though that they cannot get any better. Fact is, both of their latest releases are their best, so far. I say thanks to the feel-good vibes these songs provide, they come across like harbingers of a fun-filled summer, which I can feel is almost upon us.

Tataya by Cup of Joe (COJ). This is the band formed by high school classmates in Baguio and who named themselves after the American term for a cup of coffee. Cup of Joe, as in the drink, coffee, of the common man, often referred to as Joe. From the start though, there was nothing common about the sound of COJ. In fact, the band made quite a splash with Nag-iisang Muli, its debut single from 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic happened soon after but that did not stop COJ from creating more music. Sinderella, Alas Dose, Sagada, Hayaan, Bukod Tangi, Ikaw Pa Rin ang Pipiliin Ko, Mananatili, and Estranghero. My favorite of the batch though, is the sweet Christmas song titled Alas Dose, which I hope will become a holiday staple in the years to come.

The catchy new single Tataya deviates from the band’s norm in that it is a happy song. These guys have a tendency to be swoony and moony with emotions. Not this time though. This is rooted in “taya”, Filipino for “bet.” I am putting my bet on you. It is a surefire bet. The result is like a perky cup of coffee, blended out of beans from the fields of Sagada, brewed in Baguio and is now served smelling great and smoking hot.

Cup of Joe is made up of Gian Bernardino and Raphaell Rida, lead singers; Xen Gareza, keyboards; CJ Fernandez, rhythm guitar; Gab Fernandez, lead guitar; and Sevii Severino, bass guitar.

Uhaw Tayong Lahat by Dilaw. I do not know if the parents of Dilaw Obero really did name their baby boy, Dilaw, as in Filipino for the color yellow. Was this a political statement? Did their son look yellow? Whatever. But that is how this band got its name. Dilaw after the lead vocalist and chief writer.

Dilaw started out as a hip-hop duo composed of Obero, the rapper, and his friend guitarist Vie de la Rosa, who provided the music. They were into serious commentary about the ills of society. Most notable among their releases was the powerful 3019. This one took on the law with that number and the rampant spread of corruption and injustice in this country.

Dilaw could have stayed with the genre and solidified their reputation as musicians with a voice for the oppressed but then Uhaw came along. One day, they were shooting the breeze when a guitar chord or two from De la Rosa yielded a melody which Obero thought fitted a lyric he had been thinking about. It was a love song about longing, which means thirst and which when put into Filipino translates as Uhaw. And once again the magic happened, that age-old mystery that keeps repeating itself but still remains unsolved, a hit song was born.

Uhaw Tayong Lahat made a steady rise to the top. The song is now the toast of social media and is taking Dilaw to stardom. The duo has grown into a band, which opens itself to other types of music and because of the success of Uhaw, there is now the possibility of more love songs. No need for Obero to worry about his advocacies though. Dilaw made good rap before and can return to that anytime.

Meanwhile, enjoy Uhaw and Tataya along with Pasilyo, Mahika, Umaasa, Fallen and others in your all-Pinoy playlist.