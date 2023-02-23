^

Entertainment

The ultimate 'The Chosen' watch guide for Lent

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 9:55am
The ultimate 'The Chosen' watch guide for Lent
Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) in a scene from episode 5.
'The Chosen' / Released

MANILA, Philippines — This year, the Lenten season starts on February 22, Ash Wednesday, and what better way to commemorate the season than to binge-watch the life of Jesus Christ in an equally historic piece of work?

"The Chosen" is considered to be the first multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, and it became possible primarily because of crowdfunding — by 2021, viewers had contributed $40 million (P2.2 billion) — the biggest in television history.

Showrunner Dallas Jenkins has envisioned a multiple episode-based portrayal of Jesus viewed through the eyes of the people surrounding him rather than just himself, as most biblical projects often did.

The result was "The Chosen," which just finished its third season on top of a novel series by Jenkins' father, a graphic novel series, and companion Bible study materials.

In line with the "pay it forward" efforts of the show to ensure as many people get to watch, "The Chosen" is streaming on multiple platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video.

The official YouTube account of "The Chosen" has even uploaded the full first season — eight episodes divided into four videos — which follows the early beginnings of Jesus' ministry through his first miracles and meeting the individuals that would become his disciples.

Another public effort is that the website of Angel Studios, which has been distrubuting the show since 2021, has all three seasons of "The Chosen" available for free; again made possible by the "pay it forward" efforts of viewers.

The second season of "The Chosen" sees Jesus extending his ministry to other regions and performing for miracles, while recently concluded third season has Jesus returning to his hometown and sending the Apostles to preach on their own, troubling as it may appear especially with authorities being concerned.

In a previous email interview with Philstar.com, Jenkins shared that the content in his series and how he portrays Jesus comes from thinking about Jesus' humanity.

"I desired to tell stories through the eyes of those who actually met Jesus, so that perhaps viewers could be changed in the same way the disciples were," Jenkins also said. "I've been thinking about these things for many years, and I finally get to share them in 'The Chosen'."

RELATED: 'The Chosen': Director ponders on success of world's no.1 crowd-funded project

JESUS

JESUS CHRIST

LENT

LENTEN SEASON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Don&rsquo;t be so sensitive': Ruffa Gutierrez advises Willie Revillame

'Don’t be so sensitive': Ruffa Gutierrez advises Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez believed that TV host Willie Revillame will be fine after the controversies he faced recently.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I definitely don&rsquo;t want': JK Labajo on working with Darryl Yap

'I definitely don’t want': JK Labajo on working with Darryl Yap

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer-actor JK Labajo revealed that he doesn’t want to work with controversial director Darryl Yap. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mula Sa Buwan' stars Gab Pangilinan, Myke Salomon get married

'Mula Sa Buwan' stars Gab Pangilinan, Myke Salomon get married

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
"Mula Sa Buwan" stars Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon tied the knot in a beach wedding ceremony in Laiya, Batangas last ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis congratulates ex Sam Milby, Catriona Gray over engagement

Anne Curtis congratulates ex Sam Milby, Catriona Gray over engagement

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Anne Curtis sent her congratulations to engaged couple Catriona Gray and Anne's ex-boyfriend Sam Mil...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Masyado n'yo na 'kong inaapi': Willie Revillame blasts celebrities, online personalities over ALLTV
play

'Masyado n'yo na 'kong inaapi': Willie Revillame blasts celebrities, online personalities over ALLTV

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame angrily blasted celebrities and social media personalities who were criticizing him. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Should 'Plane' be banned in Philippine cinemas? Robin Padilla says yes
play

WATCH: Should 'Plane' be banned in Philippine cinemas? Robin Padilla says yes

By Martin Ramos | 18 hours ago
Padilla said that the fictional film put the country in a negative light after it showed Filipino terrorists taking foreigners...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets
Exclusive

Gabbi Garcia marks 6th anniversary with Khalil Ramos, reveals beauty secrets

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
It is easy to think that she has defied the preference for fair skin among many Filipinos that her confidence in her own...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party

Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon followed up her golden "Alon" gown at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards with another...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde, Julia Montes film 'Topakk' for sale at European Film Market

Arjo Atayde, Julia Montes film 'Topakk' for sale at European Film Market

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
"Topakk" directed by Richard V. Somes and headlined by Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes has wrapped up shooting and is looking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Virtual tour: &lsquo;Game of Thrones&rsquo; original locations, sets, costumes, props in Northern Ireland
Exclusive

Virtual tour: ‘Game of Thrones’ original locations, sets, costumes, props in Northern Ireland

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
With an estimated production cost of $6 million per episode for season 1 to $15 million in season 8, and with $285 million...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with