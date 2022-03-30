'Goblin' Philippine adaptation in the works, says Gong Yoo lookalike David Chua

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and producer David Chua revealed that the Filipino adaptation of hit classic Korean series “Goblin” is in the works.

In Philstar.com’s online show "Slam Book," David said that the Korean producer of the series is willing to give his blessing to a Filipino adaptation.

“May first step na. At willing sila. Pero bigyan daw namin sila ng details like kung saan ipapalabas, sinong bida, may mga requirements silang ganyan, pero interesado sila,” David said.

“Ang mga next steps lang ay ma-submit yung mga answers sa questions nila at kung magkano. Kasi pandemic e, hindi pa alam kung san kukuha ng budget. Kung online ba 'yan o free TV so ayon po 'yung inaayos natin,” he added.

In the same episode, David reacted on his resemblance with “Goblin” actor Gong Yoo.

“No'ng lockdown. Kasi wala akong magawa kung hindi mag-post about Gong Yoo e. Ginagaya ko 'yong 'Goblin,' may dala siyang payong naglalakad siya tapos naka-turtle neck. Pinopost ko siya sa Instagram,” he said.

He also revealed that he almost went to Korea to pursue acting, but the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited him.

“Bago mag-pandemic, may isang producer galing Korea, sinabi niya kay Arnold Vegafria na 'Arnold, may mga artista ka ba dito na pwedeng pumunta ng Korea' tapos sinabi niya sa akin na 'David gusto mo bang pumunta ng Korea?',” he said.

“Dapat pupunta na po ako kaso nag-pandemic kaya hindi ako natuloy. So sana pagtapos pag pwede nang pumunta at makipagsapalaran do'n. Tignan natin kung ano meron, pangarap ko 'yon, sa Korea,” he added.

RELATED: 'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua