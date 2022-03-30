^

Korean Wave

'Goblin' Philippine adaptation in the works, says Gong Yoo lookalike David Chua

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and producer David Chua revealed that the Filipino adaptation of hit classic Korean series “Goblin” is in the works. 

In Philstar.com’s online show "Slam Book," David said that the Korean producer of the series is willing to give his blessing to a Filipino adaptation. 

“May first step na. At willing sila. Pero bigyan daw namin sila ng details like kung saan ipapalabas, sinong bida, may mga requirements silang ganyan, pero interesado sila,” David said. 

“Ang mga next steps lang ay ma-submit yung mga answers sa questions nila at kung magkano. Kasi pandemic e, hindi pa alam kung san kukuha ng budget. Kung online ba 'yan o free TV so ayon po 'yung inaayos natin,” he added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DAVID CHUA (@daviduychua)

 

In the same episode, David reacted on his resemblance with “Goblin” actor Gong Yoo. 

“No'ng lockdown. Kasi wala akong magawa kung hindi mag-post about Gong Yoo e. Ginagaya ko 'yong 'Goblin,' may dala siyang payong naglalakad siya tapos naka-turtle neck. Pinopost ko siya sa Instagram,” he said. 

He also revealed that he almost went to Korea to pursue acting, but the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited him. 

“Bago mag-pandemic, may isang producer galing Korea, sinabi niya kay Arnold Vegafria na 'Arnold, may mga artista ka ba dito na pwedeng pumunta ng Korea' tapos sinabi niya sa akin na 'David gusto mo bang pumunta ng Korea?',” he said. 

“Dapat pupunta na po ako kaso nag-pandemic kaya hindi ako natuloy. So sana pagtapos pag pwede nang pumunta at makipagsapalaran do'n. Tignan natin kung ano meron, pangarap ko 'yon, sa Korea,” he added. 

RELATED: 'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua 

DAVID CHUA

SLAM BOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales
6 days ago

BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Korean boyband sensation BTS topped the list of World's Top Artist as global recorded-music revenues soar to $25.9 billi...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'
7 days ago

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech
7 days ago

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims
9 days ago

Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 9 days ago
Former K-pop band member Henry Lau released a statement of apology after some Korean netizens expressed their disapporval...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery
10 days ago

BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
BTS member Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, undergone a successful surgery after injuring his left index finger, Big...
Korean Wave
fbtw
James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad
March 15, 2022 - 4:19pm

James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | March 15, 2022 - 4:19pm
Photos and videos of actor James Reid and Momoland member Nancy McDonie circulated online, sparking dating rumors between...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with