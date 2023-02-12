Film dedicated to nurses to screen in US

^

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 10:00am
In a press conference in Quezon City last Tuesday, Carl Balita said that his production has partnered with the Philippine Nurses Association and the Philippine Nurses Association of American Foundation to distribute the film to the Filipino-American community, hospitals and screening venues in the United States.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — “Siglo ng Kalinga,” a film dedicated to nurses, is set to be shown in the United States. 

In a press conference in Quezon City last Tuesday, Carl Balita said that his production has partnered with the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) and the Philippine Nurses Association of American Foundation (PNAAF) to distribute the film to the Filipino-American community, hospitals and screening venues in the United States.

“Siglo ng Kalinga” is a groundbreaking film with an all-nurse cast aimed at celebrating 100 years of the Philippine Nurses Association, which was founded in September 22, 1922. 

Carl said his life and career have been devoted to nursing. His dream is to elevate the profession to a higher level of appreciation through this film.

“We wish to inspire the entire nursing community, in the Philippines and internationally, to see and appreciate the film with the highest pride and gratitude,” he said. 

“We created this film to educate everyone about the significance of nurses in national healthcare. We are adhered to promoting the nursing profession to incoming college freshmen, and inspire and honor the practicing nurses in the country,” he added. 

The all-nurse cast includes Joy Ras, Tads Obach, Bambi Rojas, Ellener Cruz, Joel Rey Carcasona, Aldrin Samson, Irma Bustamante, Jewell Alano, Abbey Romero, Anna Illescas, Lorrich Del Castilo, Denmark Mismanos, Aya Sarmiento, Jam Sandiego, Val Ramilo, Jerico Roque and VJ Mendoza. 

Nursing leaders and luminaries, mostly deans and presidents of nursing schools and PNA officers, also played vital historical roles, such as Dr. Cora Anonuevo, Mila Llanes, Betty Merritt, Remedios Fernandez, Rita Tamse, Clare Curato, Frances Cuevas, Nerissa Gerial and PNA National President Melvin Miranda.

PNAAF President Nolasco-Hoff shared that there are more than 120,000 foreign nurses in the US alone, and half of the population are Filipinos. This figure is a clear indication that a film about nurses would be very well-received in the healthcare communities in America. She also stressed that the sacrifices and heroism of nurses during the pandemic should be highlighted in tributes and in legislation to protect and uplift their rights and welfare.

In the same press conference, Carl revealed that they will submit the film at the upcoming Summer Metro Manila Film Festival. 

Carl said that a film about nurses, not just those whose heroism was highlighted during the pandemic, will be supported by the entire nursing community, their families, students and teachers. 

After the commercial theatrical screenings, "Siglo ng Kalinga" will be screened via the National Block Screening Caravan, which will go as far north and south as possible, including schools and venues from the islands.

