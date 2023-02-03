Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim

MANILA, Philippines — The police office and a councilor of Cebu City have expressed their intention to recognize nursing student and Leyte-native Angyl Faith Ababat, who saved a vendor in a neck-slashing incident.

Last January 30, 54-year-old Bernadeta Zamora was working in downtown Cebu City when her live-in partner slashed her neck and fled. After initial hesitation, a present Ababat assisted the vendor before the latter was rushed to the hospital.

"Other pre-med and med students [in the area] did not respond, and when I saw 'Nanay' was about to collapse, I thought to myself, 'If no one would help, then who will?' That was why I immediately responded," Ababat partially said in Cebuano, also thanking her instructors at the University of Cebu-Banilad.

Zamora's live-in partner was chased down, arrested, and charged with frustrated murder. The vendor herself is swiftly recovering in the hospital.

Councilor Rey Gealon filed a resolution last February 1 before the Cebu City council commending Ababat’s heroic act, "Such [a] heroic act by Ms. Ababat is worthy of emulation and praise as it restores Cebuanos’ faith in humanity. The kind deed and genuity that Ms. Ababat showed to the female vendor is, indeed, commendable."

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), through Director Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, also said they intend to honor Ababat during the CCPO’s flag-raising ceremony on February 6, the first Monday of February, with a plaque of appreciation.

"She acted like a good public servant who, in time of trouble, especially when facing someone who was on the verge of death, never thought twice about helping. That’s a Filipino habit that we appreciate because Filipinos are helpful by nature," Dalogdog said in Cebuano.

