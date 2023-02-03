^

On the Radar

Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 2:00pm
Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim
University of Cebu-Banilad nursing student Angyl Faith Ababat
University of Cebu-Banilad via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The police office and a councilor of Cebu City have expressed their intention to recognize nursing student and Leyte-native Angyl Faith Ababat, who saved a vendor in a neck-slashing incident.

Last January 30, 54-year-old Bernadeta Zamora was working in downtown Cebu City when her live-in partner slashed her neck and fled. After initial hesitation, a present Ababat assisted the vendor before the latter was rushed to the hospital.

"Other pre-med and med students [in the area] did not respond, and when I saw 'Nanay' was about to collapse, I thought to myself, 'If no one would help, then who will?' That was why I immediately responded," Ababat partially said in Cebuano, also thanking her instructors at the University of Cebu-Banilad.

Zamora's live-in partner was chased down, arrested, and charged with frustrated murder. The vendor herself is swiftly recovering in the hospital.

Councilor Rey Gealon filed a resolution last February 1 before the Cebu City council commending Ababat’s heroic act, "Such [a] heroic act by Ms. Ababat is worthy of emulation and praise as it restores Cebuanos’ faith in humanity. The kind deed and genuity that Ms. Ababat showed to the female vendor is, indeed, commendable."

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), through Director Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, also said they intend to honor Ababat during the CCPO’s flag-raising ceremony on February 6, the first Monday of February, with a plaque of appreciation.

"She acted like a good public servant who, in time of trouble, especially when facing someone who was on the verge of death, never thought twice about helping. That’s a Filipino habit that we appreciate because Filipinos are helpful by nature," Dalogdog said in Cebuano.

RELATED: ‘Faith in humanity restored’: Cebu nursing student lauded for saving vendor with slash wound

CEBU CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Senators tease Chiz Escudero for reunion with Heart Evangelista
59 minutes ago

WATCH: Senators tease Chiz Escudero for reunion with Heart Evangelista

By Kristofer Purnell | 59 minutes ago
A recent session of the Philippine Senate had a light moment among the present lawmakers as they offered a "warm" welcome...
On the Radar
fbtw
Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim
1 hour ago

Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The police office and a councilor of Cebu City have expressed their intention to recognize nursing student and Leyte-native...
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: Isabela beauty pageant highlights agricultural issues
1 day ago

WATCH: Isabela beauty pageant highlights agricultural issues

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 1 day ago
Stop burdening the society; start burdening the system.
On the Radar
fbtw
'TNT' contestant proposes to girlfriend on 'It's Showtime' stage
2 days ago

'TNT' contestant proposes to girlfriend on 'It's Showtime' stage

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant proposed to his girlfriend on live TV in "It's Showtime" on Monday.
On the Radar
fbtw
YouTube star Mr. Beast helps 1,000 cataract patients see the world again
3 days ago

YouTube star Mr. Beast helps 1,000 cataract patients see the world again

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as Mr. Beast, sponsored cataract surgery for 1,000 people who could not afford...
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: 'Panlasang Pinoy' airs frustration after 'pasalubongs' went missing in airport
3 days ago

WATCH: 'Panlasang Pinoy' airs frustration after 'pasalubongs' went missing in airport

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Content creator Vanjo Merano, the man behind "Panlasang Pinoy," aired his frustration after some of his belongings were allegedly...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with