'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program "Toni."

In an interview with the media in the sidelines of his upcoming movie with Judy Ann Santos "The Diary of Mrs. Winters," Sam said Toni was his first love team partner, so he doesn't want to comment.

“It’s such a hard situation and it’s something hard to answer and I don’t want to comment. Toni was my first love team, of course, and I’ll always love the works we’ve done,” he said.

“ABS gave me my career and it was like nu’ng nag-audition ako sa PBB ('Pinoy Big Brother'), it was direk Lauren (Dyogi) who choose me in that emergency audition that I did. And if not for ABS, I won’t be here," he added.

When asked if he’s invited to attend Toni’s controversial concert, Sam said he doesn’t know that Toni had a concert.

“I was not invited and I didn’t know because I came from Australia, I stayed there for three weeks and kung nakikita ninyo hindi ako masyadong active sa social media, so, I’m not aware sa nangyayari sa showbiz,” he said.

“Kapag may nagsasabi sa akin that’s where I find out, and yeah, I think I found out the day before the concert,” he added.

