Top 5 Mark-Kim dramas: Mark Prin, Kimberley Anne Woltemas are coming to Manila

Thai couple Mark Prin and Kimberley Anne Woltemas will hold their first Philippine fan meet on March 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Prin with his reel-to-real-life sweetheart Kimberley Anne Voltemas are coming to Manila on Prin's birthday month in March.

After the successful first fan meeting of their colleagues and close friends, reel-to-real-life sweethearts Yaya Sperbund and Nadech Kugimiya last December 4, Mark and Kim are scheduled to meet their Philippine fans for the first time on March 12 at the SM North Edsa Skydome.

The announcement was made by Neuwave Events&Productions on Twitter. Ticket starts at P1,500 and will start selling on February 12.

And they said “I do!” to Manila!



You are cordially invited to the very first Fanmeeting of the Reel to Real Thai Superstar couple, Mark Prin and Kimberley Anne Woltemas!



Catch them on March 12, 2023, at the SM North EDSA Skydome. See you!#MarkandKiminMNL pic.twitter.com/cW8SOAExKP — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) January 31, 2023

Before the couple visits Manila, check out some of their dramas here:

1. "Waves of Life" (Kleun Cheewit)

This is undoubtedly Mark Prin's most popular and well-liked drama for many international fans.

Prin plays Arthit, a lawyer bent on taking revenge on Jeerawat (Yaya Sperbund), a popular actress who has her own secrets. Arthit believes that Jeerawat must pay for the death of his fiancee after the she was seen getting out of the car that killed the love of his life in a CCTV video.

"Waves of Life " has been aired several times on local TV, such as GMA-7 and its sister channel GTV. It is streaming on Netflix.

2. "My Forever Sunshine"

Arguably the best of Mark's dramas, he again plays a guy with so much angst and with the same last syllable on his first name.

"My Forever Sunshine" tells the journey of Wanfamai or Paeng (Kao Supassara) who is born rich, grows up a brat, and goes through life-changing events that hone her to become a better person.

Paeng and Arthit (Prin) are childhood friends whose fathers were also close friends. They started out as good friends, with Paeng seeing Arthit as the older brother she never had because she was an only child.

They, however, parted ways on a sour note due to a bitter accident. Years after, she returns to Arthit's flower farm upon the insistence of his father and works for him who has harbored a deep-seated hatred for her over the years.

Based on a novel, the drama's female character development and romantic resolution are touted by fans as among the best seen in Thai lakorns.

"My Forever Sunshine" was also aired on GMA-7.

3. "My Husband in Law"

Prin is again a guy with a temper in this drama, but he's even more of a douche as Thien, the oblivious player.

This is a reunion of sorts for Mark and Mew Nittha. She played the third wheel to Mark and Taew Nataphon in "Rak Nakara," but in "My Husband in Law," she is the main squeeze as Muey.

Aired on GMA-7 and also streaming on Netflix, "My Husband in Law" tells the story of Muey, a bright girl secretly in love with Thien.

Popular and rich, Thien has it all, even his pick at women. Unfortunately for him, he earned the ire of a mob boss after having a fling with his wife. To save his life, he gave in to his mother's scheme to marry Muey, who has been living with their family since she was little.

4. "Kom Faek"

Kim and Mark started out in the 2010s portraying siblings in one of Thai Channel 3's successful family drama sagas. Over the years, they played main or support to each others' dramas.

In 2018, they starred in the action-period piece "Kom Faek." Like many Thai lakorns (dramas), this drama by Mark and Kim is just one of the more recent adaptations of "Kom Faek."

Mark and Kim are star-crossed lovers who find themselves at opposing ends with Mark's Gun in love with Kim's Anchan, who is the sister of his former bestfriend turned enemy San.

"Kom Faek" is also the first time that Mark and Kao worked together. In this drama, Kao plays Tapao, the strong-willed girl who loves Mark's Gun but ends up with an equally strong yet humurous Plerng (Alex Rendell).

5. "Thong Ek: The Herbal Master"

Kim stars in this historical comedy medical drama rolled into one funny period piece.

She plays Chaba, a girl who would rather see action than remain meek as expected of her society set in one of Thailand's early history. She gets interested in pursuing medicine and meets Mario Maurer's Thong Ake, who wants to follow in his grandfather's footsteps.

Together, Chaba and Thong Ake learn traditional medicine, while giving lots of laughter and kilig along the way.

"Thong Ek: The Herbal Master" was aired on GMA-7.

RELATED: Showbiz love, Thai-style