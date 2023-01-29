'I'm saving for them': Paolo Contis says afraid his daughters will hate him

Paolo Contis reveals his biggest fear in his guesting on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" last January 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Paolo Contis turned serious, even shed tears, while he talked about his fear of being hated by his daughters.

The actor-comedian was a guest on last Friday's episode of "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda."

The first part of the interview, with the second part scheduled to air tomorrow, saw the "Bubble Gang" mainstay answering questions that he had evaded until last Friday.

The seasoned host was direct in asking for the actor's reaction to people's comments that he goes through a cycle of falling in love, fathering a child and breaking up with his partner. This was the case with his ex-wife, former dancer Lian Paz and ex-partner, actress LJ Reyes.

"'Pag pumapasok ka naman sa relasyon, hindi 'yun 'yung plano mo e di ba? Every time na nasa relationship ako, I really love the person and I think saksi naman 'yung mga tao how I love. Sobrang bigay todo naman ako magmahal.

"Kaya lang may mga bagay na siguro hindi naman na talaga alam ng publiko na mga nangyayari privately na doon na hahantong. Basically, lahat naman na pwedeng gawin para i-save ang relasyon, ginagawa ko 'yun. Kaya lang, ang alam ng tao is 'pag natapos na. So, nagkaroon ng konting reputasyon, ika nga, kung bakit naging ganon ang tingin sa akin ng mga tao," he explained.

The actor was firm in saying that he was owning up to his mistakes by reaching out and asking for forgiveness from those he had hurt in private.

"I think healing and forgiveness takes time. Maturity, I believe, isa rin 'yung sa mga medyo wala ako sa mga panahon dati. Feeling ko kasi bata pa ako. Actually last year lang, mga late last year, naisip ko, magte-39 na ako. Parang tanda ko na para magkamali ng ganito. So, I'm fixing it," Paolo said.

He also revealed that he has been saving money for his daughters while not actively giving "sustento" at the moment.

"Sustento issue, hindi. I don't give. Again, I have my reasons why but I'm saving for them. I have some savings for them that hopefully one day I could give to them straight," Paolo said.

Lian was quoted to have said that Paolo has not given her allowance or sustento for their kids.

At one point, he broke down when the subject of his daughters with LJ and Lian came up.

Paolo has two daughters with Lian, namely, Xonia and Xalene. They are currently based in Cebu with Lian and her husband, John. He last saw them about six or seven years ago when he visited Cebu.

His third daughter, Summer, is with LJ, who has temporarily moved to New York months after their much-publicized breakup in 2021.

"Takot na takot," Paolo replied when prodded by Boy about being hated by his daughters.

"'Yung sa dalawa ko, gusto kong bumawi. 'Yung kay Summer biglaan kasi eh. It doesn't make me love Summer more. Lahat silang tatlo mahal ko syempre. Pero doon sa dalawa, medyo malalim-lalim na 'yung pagkukulang ko. So, hindi ko sila masisisi."

He added that with his daughters, he does not expect for them to love him, but he wishes that they will not be angry with him.

"My biggest fear is for them to actually hate me," Paolo revealed.

