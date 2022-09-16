^

Andi Eigenmann's impressive finish at her first Siargao surfing competition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 9:18am
Andi Eigenmann's impressive finish at her first Siargao surfing competition
Actress Andi Eigenmann
Andi Eigenmann via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann followed the footsteps of her fiancé Philmar Alipayo by participating in her first-ever surfing competition.

Eigenmann joined the 7th Pacifico Local Surfing Competition in Siargao, where she and her family are now based since 2019, making it through the second round.

Alipayo himself particapated and made it in the quarterfinals, as documented by photographer Pabst Camingue, also a Siargao resident.

The actress previously said that in relocating to Siargao, she is now "living the surfing dreams of her 11 year old self," having only taken up the sport this year.

"It's never really too late to learn new things or hone a skill, and even more so to achieve a childhood dream," Eigenmann said then. "It's a simple thing but it's so fulfilling. Somehow I feel like learning something new at this point, brings new meaning and a whole new energy and excitement for life!"

Since moving to Siargao, the couple set up Kanaway Surf School and Bar to help instructors whose livelihoods were affected by Super Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Eigenmann and Alipayo have been engaged since December 2020 and have two children together, Lilo and Koa. The actress also has another daughter, Ellie, with Jake Ejercito, while Alipayo has two sons from previous relationships.

The couple and their kids Ellie, Lilo, and Koa recently went on a trip to France where Philmar reconnected with one of his sons Kanoa, who lives with his mother.

