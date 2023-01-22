Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP'Â 

Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP'

MANILA, Philippines — Regular viewers of "ASAP" for the past two decades know that Shaina Magdayao was among the most-sought after dancers with her Ultimate Dance 4 crew Maja Salvador, Rayver Cruz and John Prats until she quit eight years ago.

Last December, she delighted her fans by gracing the "ASAP" stage once again, showing that her dancing prowess has not waned.

Last week, she sizzled the Sunday show's dance floor in red dress dancing the flamenco in a production number with notable OPM singers, Gary V and Martin Nievera.

The dancer-actress said that her return to the dance floor is a perfect timing, an apt celebration for her 25 years in showbiz that started with her as the child wonder who easily cries buckets of tears in the 1996 GMA-7 afternoon drama "Lyra."

"It's a dream, it's a side of me, a part of my life na kinailangan kong talikuran because I got diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I was gaining weight and parang to the point na nagkakaroon na ako ng injuries. [Like] Back injury. ['Yung] Right knee nagka-MCL na ako because of my weight," Shaina revealed at a recent presscon.

"It was not healthy and, at the same time, I wasn't fit enough to dance anymore. So I had to let go of that dream," she added.

She focused on acting, notably her stint in the longest-running primetime show "Ang Probinsyano," that ended last year after a seven-year run.

During the pandemic, she opened her cloud fashion brand named Organized Chicas, with her good friend Nikki Medina. It is currently doing well as they have expanded to clothes and jewelry.

"Ngayon na bumalik ako, ngayon ko lang na-realize na, a part of me is alive again. I didn't feel the loss. Ngayon ko na-feel kung gaano kalaki ng part ng pagkatao ko ang pagiging dancer. So naisip ko, 'Am I even fit enough to dance again?'" Shaina said.

It's a leap of faith for the 33-year-old, but as she mused that she has been an actress since she was six, maybe the limelight is where she truly belongs — whether it be on the dance floor or in front of the camera.

"Ang pagsasayaw is para siyang destiny, just like acting. Hindi ako nag-workshop. I didn't go through formal training. Parang isinubo sa akin ang pag-aartista. Kumbaga sa acting, experience was my teacher. 'Pag dating sa dancing, experience was also my teacher," Shaina mused.



"So, for someone who's been trying to run away from showbiz... wala na talaga. Eto na talaga. Wala na akong magagawa. This is my life and my world. I choose to be grateful for the blessing that are still coming my way," she ended.

RELATED: WATCH: Shaina Magdayao puts up 'pandemic-friendly' fashion business



