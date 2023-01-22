^

Entertainment

Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 12:36pm
Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP'Â 
Shaina Magdayao juggles her business, Organized Chicas, and showbiz.
Shaina Magdayao

MANILA, Philippines — Regular viewers of "ASAP" for the past two decades know that Shaina Magdayao was among the most-sought after dancers with her Ultimate Dance 4 crew Maja Salvador, Rayver Cruz and John Prats until she quit eight years ago. 

Last December, she delighted her fans by gracing the "ASAP" stage once again, showing that her dancing prowess has not waned. 

Last week, she sizzled the Sunday show's dance floor in red dress dancing the flamenco in a production number with notable OPM singers, Gary V and Martin Nievera. 

The dancer-actress said that her return to the dance floor is a perfect timing, an apt celebration for her 25 years in showbiz that started with her as the child wonder who easily cries buckets of tears in the 1996 GMA-7 afternoon drama "Lyra." 

"It's a dream, it's a side of me, a part of my life na kinailangan kong talikuran because I got diagnosed with hypothyroidism. I was gaining weight and parang to the point na nagkakaroon na ako ng injuries. [Like] Back injury. ['Yung] Right knee nagka-MCL na ako because of my weight," Shaina revealed at a recent presscon. 

"It was not healthy and, at the same time, I wasn't fit enough to dance anymore. So I had to let go of that dream," she added. 

She focused on acting, notably her stint in the longest-running primetime show "Ang Probinsyano," that ended last year after a seven-year run. 

During the pandemic, she opened her cloud fashion brand named Organized Chicas, with her good friend Nikki Medina. It is currently doing well as they have expanded to clothes and jewelry. 

"Ngayon na bumalik ako, ngayon ko lang na-realize na, a part of me is alive again. I didn't feel the loss. Ngayon ko na-feel kung gaano kalaki ng part ng pagkatao ko ang pagiging dancer. So naisip ko, 'Am I even fit enough to dance again?'" Shaina said. 

It's a leap of faith for the 33-year-old, but as she mused that she has been an actress since she was six, maybe the limelight is where she truly belongs — whether it be on the dance floor or in front of the camera. 

"Ang pagsasayaw is para siyang destiny, just like acting. Hindi ako nag-workshop. I didn't go through formal training. Parang isinubo sa akin ang pag-aartista. Kumbaga sa acting, experience was my teacher. 'Pag dating sa dancing, experience was also my teacher," Shaina mused. 
 
"So, for someone who's been trying to run away from showbiz... wala na talaga. Eto na talaga. Wala na akong magagawa. This is my life and my world. I choose to be grateful for the blessing that are still coming my way," she ended. 

RELATED: WATCH: Shaina Magdayao puts up 'pandemic-friendly' fashion business


 

ASAP

SHAINA MAGDAYAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Kris Lawrence believed that the waiter in the Alex Gonzaga incident will benefit after the actress-vlogger smeared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 3 days ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Sponsored

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

By Euden Valdez | December 27, 2022 - 1:30pm
To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas

After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
The two critically acclaimed films are set to make a comeback on Philippine cinemas on January 25. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Momoa teases playing DC characters other than Aquaman

Jason Momoa teases playing DC characters other than Aquaman

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actor Jason Momoa is best known at the moment for his portrayal of Arthur Curry or Aquaman, but he has not shut the door on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steven Spielberg to produce docu on legendary composer John Williams

Steven Spielberg to produce docu on legendary composer John Williams

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
John Williams, considered by many to be the greatest film composer to have ever lived, is the next high-profile figure whose...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya'&nbsp;

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The onscreen couple did a cover of the 2007 hit song "Pag-ibig na Kaya," by Christian Bautista and Rachelle Ann Go. The song...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"In My Mother's Skin" is a part of this year's Sundance Midnight Section and its only non-English entry; the sole Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with