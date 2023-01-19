^

'Malabo, bobo po ako': Herlene Budol on joining Miss Universe

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 8:12am
Herlene Nicole Budol in one of the pageant activities at Miss Planet International 2022 in Uganda
Herlene Hipon Budol via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol answered a fan's suggestion that she should join the Miss Universe pageant.

In her Facebook account, Herlene posted an apprecition post for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. 

A fan commented that if she was the one who joined the pageant, the Philippines might have ended in the Top 5. 

"Malabo, bobo po ako," Herlene commented. 

In another comment, Herlene asked her fans not to insist for her to join Miss Universe. 

"'Wag nating ipilit, 'di tayo pang MU pang bardagulan lang tayo. Do'n tayo sa kung saan lang tayo bagay. Ano sa tingin nyo?" she said. 

Herlene was supposed to represent the Philippines in Miss Planet International 2022, but she withdrew from the pageant "due to uncertainties." 

Reports said some of the contestants were fending off for themselves in both bed and board with their own resources. The controversy has resulted in, reportedly, at least six delegates withdrawing from the competition and also deciding to return to their respective countries.

"Due to uncertainties by the organizers, I have decided to withdraw Herlene Hipon Budol from the competition despite numerous attempts to fix some pageant debacles. It seems like the Ugandan Government has no initiatives to intervene," Herlene's manager Wilbert Tolentino said.

RELATED: 'Due to uncertainties': Herlene Nicole Budol withdraws from Miss Planet International 2022 pageant
 

