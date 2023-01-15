LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 will be the 71st edition of the world's most prestigious beauty pageant, to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on Jan. 14, 2023 (January 15 Manila time).

Harnaaz Sandhu of India will crown her successor at the end of the pageant.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is among those competing to win the crown. Will she bring home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown? (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).