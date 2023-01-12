^

'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 1:04pm
'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform
Combination photo shows Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi in her Darna-inspired costume and Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon as Darna.
Screengrab from Miss Universe Facebook and ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna" expressed their support to Celeste Cortesi after she wore the iconic Darna costume at the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume Show today. 

In ABS-CBN PR's Instagram account, the series said they are proud of Celeste. 

"We are proud of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi for championing Darna on the world stage through the 71st Miss Universe national costume competition. 

The program also said that the Ravelo family expressed their gratitude to Celeste for giving Darna a global platform. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr)

"The Ravelo family extends their full support, gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to show Darna to a global audience throughout country's official Miss Universe representative," it said. 

"We hope that, like our beloved Filipino superheroine, Celeste will continue to serve as a source of inspiration and empowerment for women all around the world," it added. 

Celeste wore the two-piece suit designed by Oliver Tolentino, with headpiece and some metalwork accessories created by Jerome Navarro during the national costume competition earlier.

"Darna is the ultimate Filipina superhero and part of this country's pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. Have no fear 'cause Darna is here in the Philippines," the voice over was heard as Celeste confidently strutted on the Miss Universe stage.

CELESTE CORTESI

DARNA

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
