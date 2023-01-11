^

Entertainment

'Wednesday' loses top spot on Netflix chart after six consecutive weeks

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 3:42pm
'Wednesday' loses top spot on Netflix chart after six consecutive weeks
Wednesday wears her signature deadpan expression in a dance scene from the coming-of-age, dark comedy-drama about the iconic Addams Family’s eldest child, Wednesday.
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — The reign of "Wednesday" atop the Netflix global chart comes to an end after six consecutive weeks since its premiere.

The series based on "The Addams Family" character" was overtaken by "Kaleidoscope" and the second season of "Ginny & Georgia," both debutants on the chart.

"Ginny & Georgia S2" in particular, with 180.47 million hours viewed in its first week, had a better outing than other recent Netflix shows such as the third season of “Emily in Paris,” the fifth season of “Cobra Kai," and the first season of "The Watcher."

The sophomore season even got close to the numbers tallied by “Dahmer - Monster:: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and the second season of “Bridgerton” which both surpassed the 190 million mark.

RELATED: 'Wednesday' renewed for a second season

In the Philippines, "Wednesday" dropped from No. 3 at the end of 2022 to No. 5 for the first week of 2023, overtaken by the debut season of "The Glory" and the aforementioned "Kaleidoscope."

Still the show's confirmed renewal for a second season after viral videos were created on social media has shown "Wednesday" maintains its popularity.

Meanwhile "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story" picked up another 44.32 million hours viewed in its third week to make it the fifth most-viewed Netflix Original film in its first 28 days, now standing at 253.72 million hours viewed.

The film maintained its top spot for movies in the Philippine chart, after debuting second behind Indonesian film "The Big 4" which actually dropped out of the Top 10.

RELATED: ‘Surprisingly good’: Filipino dub of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series gets rave reviews

ADDAMS FAMILY

NETFLIX

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY ADDAMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It&rsquo;s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto

'It’s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson denied that he and girlfriend Julia Barretto are now married. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina reveal breaking up several times before

Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina reveal breaking up several times before

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina revealed that they have broken up many times before, but still chose to be...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda kicks off Kapuso comeback with two new shows

Boy Abunda kicks off Kapuso comeback with two new shows

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 17 hours ago
Is the King of Talk Boy Abunda bringing back the showbiz talk show format via his comeback on GMA?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pwede naman': Barbie Imperial on falling in love with a politician

'Pwede naman': Barbie Imperial on falling in love with a politician

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial revealed that she's open to falling in love with a politician. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kim Domingo fangirls over Cha Eun-woo by sending a food truck

Kim Domingo fangirls over Cha Eun-woo by sending a food truck

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actress Kim Domingo showed how much of a fangirl she was of Cha Eun-woo by sending the Korean singer-actor a coffee...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I&rsquo;m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges

'I’m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant happening...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon stuns in black leather dress at Golden Globes

Dolly de Leon stuns in black leather dress at Golden Globes

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
She may have missed out on a historic win at the Golden Globes, but Filipina actress Dolly de Leon definitely had heads turning...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes

LIST: Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Dark comedy film "The Banshees of Inisherin" and mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" were the big winners of the 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: A-list glamor returns to Globes red carpet

In photos: A-list glamor returns to Globes red carpet

By Frederic J. Brown | 4 hours ago
Many wondered if Hollywood's power players would attend the controversy-hit Golden Globes, but the stars turned out in force...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with