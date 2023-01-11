'Wednesday' loses top spot on Netflix chart after six consecutive weeks

Wednesday wears her signature deadpan expression in a dance scene from the coming-of-age, dark comedy-drama about the iconic Addams Family’s eldest child, Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — The reign of "Wednesday" atop the Netflix global chart comes to an end after six consecutive weeks since its premiere.

The series based on "The Addams Family" character" was overtaken by "Kaleidoscope" and the second season of "Ginny & Georgia," both debutants on the chart.

"Ginny & Georgia S2" in particular, with 180.47 million hours viewed in its first week, had a better outing than other recent Netflix shows such as the third season of “Emily in Paris,” the fifth season of “Cobra Kai," and the first season of "The Watcher."

The sophomore season even got close to the numbers tallied by “Dahmer - Monster:: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and the second season of “Bridgerton” which both surpassed the 190 million mark.

In the Philippines, "Wednesday" dropped from No. 3 at the end of 2022 to No. 5 for the first week of 2023, overtaken by the debut season of "The Glory" and the aforementioned "Kaleidoscope."

Still the show's confirmed renewal for a second season after viral videos were created on social media has shown "Wednesday" maintains its popularity.

Meanwhile "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story" picked up another 44.32 million hours viewed in its third week to make it the fifth most-viewed Netflix Original film in its first 28 days, now standing at 253.72 million hours viewed.

The film maintained its top spot for movies in the Philippine chart, after debuting second behind Indonesian film "The Big 4" which actually dropped out of the Top 10.

