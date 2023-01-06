Lexi Gonzales finally scores first lead role

Lexi is the kind and empowered Celine in the upcoming GMA Afternoon Prime drama series titled Underage. It is her biggest break after doing a string of supporting roles. Her character speaks about the power and strength of women, especially when they come together. Lexi is paired with rumored boyfriend Gil Cuerva (left photo) in the serie

Lexi Gonzales has scored her first lead role after appearing as a support cast member or guest star in various GMA 7 shows. The vehicle to this turning point in her acting career is the character Celine in the upcoming afternoon prime drama series, Underage. The title rings a bell since it is the TV adaptation of the ‘80s classic film that starred Regal babies-turned-veteran actresses Maricel Soriano, Snooky Serna and Dina Bonnevie.

It’s safe to say that Lexi is smiling from ear to ear to have welcomed such manna from showbiz heaven. When the show premieres on Jan. 16, viewers will discover more about Lexi’s character and what Lexi is made of as a young actress.

“Yes, it is,” the Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent agreed to the idea that Underage is her biggest showbiz break in a virtual one-on-one with The STAR. Prior to the drama, she was among the celebrity stars who competed in the reality-comedy game show Running Man Philippines.

“This is my first time (that) I would be doing a lead role,” she added.

According to her, the latest version of Underage is lighter and more dramatic as compared to the original. “It is more family-oriented, (which tackles) the struggles and difficulties of a single mom. Ang hirap ng tatlo yung anak mo, di ba? na babae pa (It’s a tough responsibility to raise three children, and then, all of them are girls),” said Lexi, whose Celine will have sisters in the characters Chynna and Carrie, played by Elijah Alejo and Hailey Mendes, respectively. Their mother will be portrayed by Sunshine Cruz. Her Celine is based on Dina’s Celina in the film.

“She is the ate (the eldest sister). Actually, my character is also palaban. Celine is mabait but at the same time, hindi din siya pumapayag nang aapihin apihin lang siya ng hindi siya nakakalaban (She is a fighter and kind),” shared Lexi, who can somehow relate to this enlightened and empowered side of Celine. The character reminds girls to take up their space and find their voice.

“Even though (the characters) are young, somehow they’re helpless, but then as much as they can, lumalaban sila (they fight back) para hindi naman at the end of the day na masasabi mo na hindi man lang sila nakalaban, talo na (sila) agad (the viewers won’t say that they have never asserted themselves and have given up easily),” added she.

This is in line with the narrative’s theme about girl power.

“In a way, you will see the power of women when they really work together,” said Lexi, “iba yung power na nagagawa nila, iba yung strength.”

For this project, Lexi is paired with rumored boyfriend Gil Cuerva, whom she first worked in Love You Stranger with Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos in the leading roles. She said she’s happy to have collaborated again with him side by side and they have already established a working relationship because of the said previous show. That rapport came in handy in playing their characters for the afternoon series. The latter also allowed Lexi to see in practice the acting lessons she gained from coach Ana Feleo.

“She has a rule, that is no acting please,” said the young star. “She empowers us to use (and tap) our genuine emotions, what the character feels, what we feel at the moment. I think it’s something that I remembered all throughout the taping. ‘Ask Lexi. Ano ba ang mararamdaman ko dito atsaka ko iisipin kung paano sa scene (What do I feel for this scene? And then I figure out how I will apply it to the scene).’ From there came how I thought of her (Celine) as a person, her mannerisms as a character, lahat ng pinakita ko all throughout the series were my genuine emotions.” That’s how Lexi has understood the Eric Morris system in essaying a role. She has also acknowledged the importance of having an acting coach on set.

Asked if she is enjoying every bit about acting, Lexi answered the question with a yes and added that “I believe in the saying, ‘Patagalan.’ That’s what I’m hoping for, that I can last (stay long) in the industry and I can hone my craft more. I know there are many things that I need to learn and ang dami ko pang pagdadaanan (I will go through).”

“I also want to be called a good actress someday,” said Lexi, who has also seen how seasoned actors like Sunshine, Snooky, Yayo Aguila and Jean Saburit work and value their profession. “I also wanna try a lot of things, new things, of course, new projects every time, new stories (to tell and be part of). We also learn from experiences and that’s what I wanna do also.”

Aside from learning the intricacies of embodying a character and working in a collaborative environment, Lexi can also attest to the value of patience.

“From StarStruck, I waited long and then the pandemic happened, walang trabaho and now, things are slowly going back (to the new normal). Iniisip ko na talagang patience is a virtue,” said Lexi, the reality artista search’s First Princess. “If I gave up during the pandemic, di ko na nagawa yung Underage and Running Man (I wouldn’t be able to do Underage and Running Man Philippines). With patience and hard work come big blessings.”

As for her future shows, Lexi said she wants to give action and a full-length rom-com a try. She is interested to play an agent role and wishes to work with Dennis Trillo if given the chance.

For now, however, let’s see how Lexi expands her acting horizons as Celine in the new afternoon prime series.