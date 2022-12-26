Grateful for face-to-face gatherings

Though today is the day after Christmas, I’m sure many of us are still enjoying this most wonderful time of the year. Many have probably taken the next few days off and are planning to return to work next week, in 2023.

As one who missed the large, face-to-face Christmas gatherings in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, I was, of course, delighted to receive invitations to parties from dear friends these past two weeks. One invite came from a co-member of our eating club, who volunteered to host us in her new home. She does not, however, want to be identified. And so, she will be the host-who-will-not-be-named in this piece.

Her home, which we visited a few days before Christmas, is magnificent. Upon entering the house through its huge, solid, wooden door, two things immediately caught my attention: The high ceiling (which I estimate to be at least 15 feet above the floor) and a huge painting by Filipino artist Pow Martinez that welcomes visitors. In the living room, I took in the modern, industrial vibe evoked by the walls finished in smooth concrete, and the tall, artificial tree that stood over seats that were upholstered in a deep, charcoal-grey hue.

After we took our seats in the spacious living area, two waiters appeared from Bar Pintxos (our caterer that evening) to offer us drinks and hot appetizers. Among these were jamon allioli, foie gras on melba toast (my favorite), txangurro allioli (soft shell crab with allioli) and berenjenas (thinly sliced eggplant deep fried with a drizzle of honey). The selection of cocktail drinks included negroni, margarita, gin & tonic, red sangria, whisky sour, aperol spritzer, and Bilbao whisky. Since we were having pintxos (small snacks), I settled for the red sangria, which was refreshing and fruity.

While we waited for our other friends to arrive, our host patiently answered questions about her beautiful home. She revealed that she and her husband tapped Anthony Nazareno to be the architect, and Grace Reyes to do the interiors. Because of the pandemic and lockdowns, construction took three years to complete. In fact, our host and her hubby just moved in six weeks prior to our get-together! She added that though the house is right beside that of her in-laws, there is a garden and a lap pool that separates the two homes. An office studio is also getting its finishing touches in the garden near the pool.

TV host Korina Sanchez-Roxas grabs a book in her satin viva magenta pant suit. If you look closely, you will see the miniature chair collection of the lady of the house proudly displayed in the shelves.

When our last friend arrived, we moved to the dining area where a huge artwork by Kawayan de Guia greeted us. Two modern light fixtures lend the room a warm glow, and the wet bar on the side is where drinks are prepared and serves as the buffet area as well. The long, rectangular marble table can seat 12 people comfortably. For our main course, we had paella with leg of lamb, chopito frito, bacalao croquetas, pulpa ala Plancha, besugo ala oriotarra and tomahawk steaks. Our host definitely pulled out all the stops to ensure that her guests would want for nothing.

The conversation moved between politics, showbiz and sports. And though it was difficult to remember and absorb all the stories and gossip because everyone was talking at the same time, I enjoyed every minute!

After dinner, we moved to the den for coffee and tea. This is when our host showed us her collection of miniature chairs, proudly displayed in bookshelves that had a moving ladder for those who wanted a book that was beyond arms’ reach. Korina Sanchez-Roxas climbed the ladder not to grab a book, but to gamely pose in her Viva Magenta pantsuit, Viva Magenta being Pantone’s color of the year for 2023. Displayed on top of a cabinet resembling an old television set is an Ang Kiukok painting. Around us were three sitting areas that reflected our host’s fascination for chairs of all shapes and sizes. Mariole Alberto, who heads GMA’s Sparkle team together with Mr. M then surprised us by distributing whimsical Christmas hats that we all gamely wore for our posterity photos with Keren Pascual as our videographer and photographer.

Amidst the frenzy of giggling, laughing, and posing, I couldn’t help but feel a surge of gratitude for precious moments like these, when we are again able to gather with family and friends and enjoy one another’s company. May we all be blessed with good health, rewarding work, and a multitude of happy moments next year. Have a wonderful New Year!

